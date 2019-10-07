Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Heart Of A Woman” visual Image Alt NLE Choppa and Summer Walker Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Back in October, Summer Walker liberated “Heart Of A Woman,” the lead single from her upcoming album Finally Over It. On Monday (Dec. 23), she blessed the masses with a visual for the Tavaras Jordan-produced offering, which contained lyrics about choosing to remain in a toxic relationship. “Question is, why I do the things I do? Answer I may never find, but I’ll always choose you, wanna give up on you but, d**n, I know I can’t, I put the blame on me for giving you chance after chance,” Walker sang on the infectious cut.

Directed by Lacey Duke, the accompanying clip showed Walker in a rollercoaster situation with her love interest, played by NLE Choppa. Throughout, the Atlanta songstress got intimate with the Memphis talent and took part in a photoshoot as her beau seemingly took the unfaithful route. At the end of the video, Walker appeared to set the bathroom on fire while Choppa was taking a shower.

Finally Over It will serve as the last installment of a three-album series that began with 2019’s Over It. That critically acclaimed effort boasted contributions from Bryson Tiller, Usher, 6LACK, PARTYNEXTDOOR, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jhené Aiko, and Drake. Over It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned a triple-platinum certification.

Two years later, Walker kept the party going with Still Over It, complete with assists from the likes of Cardi B, SZA, Pharrell Williams, Ari Lennox, and Ciara, the last of whom provided a viral prayer for the album’s closer. The sophomore body of work became the “Ex for a Reason” talent’s first No. 1 on the aforementioned chart thanks to 166,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. As REVOLT reported, Still Over It earned the largest streaming figures for a female R&B album at the time of its release.