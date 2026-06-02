Image Image Credit Bryan Steffy / Stringer via Getty Images, Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images, and John Sciulli / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Queen Latifah attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, LL Cool J attends CBS Fest 2026 at Paramount Pictures Studios on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, and Robert Johnson at BET's 25th Anniversary Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The inaugural advisory board includes Queen Latifah, LL COOL J, founder Bob Johnson, Troy Vincent, Raymond J. McGuire, and George Cheeks.

According to BET, the group will offer "insight, perspective, and accountability" as the company expands.

The announcement comes as the network prepares for the BET Awards and navigates broader structural changes.

BET is entering June with a lot on its plate. With its annual award show slated to return toward the end of the month, the network also announced its first-ever Board of Advisors on Tuesday (June 2).

Made up of six “cultural icons, business leaders, and industry visionaries,” the board consists of Queen Latifah, LL COOL J, and four other members who will offer “insight, perspective, and accountability as BET expands.” Beyond the aforementioned names, the company also tapped its founder, Bob Johnson; NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent; Lazard President Raymond J. McGuire; and George Cheeks, chair of TV Media at Paramount Skydance.

“BET has always been more than a platform. It is a cultural institution with a responsibility to serve, reflect, and advance our community,” BET President Louis Carr said in a press statement. “As we enter this next chapter, this Board brings together leaders whose influence, perspective, and integrity will help ensure we continue to honor that responsibility while building what comes next.”

While we'll have to wait and see how long it takes the effects of the new Board of Advisors to trickle down, this lineup brings together several exciting figures.

Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Troy Vincent speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIX on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

BET’s Board of Advisors comes amid a growing list of changes at the network

There have been plenty of changes at BET since Scott Mills stepped down as CEO last December after a whopping 23 years with the company. For one, BET+ is expected to be phased out over the next few weeks, with the streaming service’s content moving over to Paramount+. As many may remember, Paramount Skydance bought out Tyler Perry’s 25 percent stake in the streamer in March.

There’s no telling what effect, if any, that will have on the BET Awards’ annual viewership, but the ceremony should still be exciting to watch. Druski is taking on hosting duties, while Cardi B will lead the night with six nominations. Trailing behind her are Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist. See the promo clip below.