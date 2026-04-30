Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Druski attends 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Druski previewed his BET Awards hosting debut with lighthearted jokes aimed at Jamie Foxx, Sexyy Red, and others.

Fans and fellow entertainers reacted online, with many saying they plan to tune in for the June 28 broadcast.

He will become the youngest BET Awards host, surpassing Kevin Hart’s record from 2011.

The BET Awards are back, and with Druski hosting for the first time, it sounds like nobody is safe from his jokes. In fact, plenty of viewers who haven’t watched in years said they’ll be tuning into the ceremony on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET just to see what he does.

On Thursday (April 30), the comedian and social media star gave fans a pretty promising preview of what to expect. “I told BET, ‘If I’m hosting, we gon’ do this my way,’” he opened before running through a few ground rules.

“Rule No. 1: Jamie Foxx, take that big a** hat off. Rule No. 2: Sexyy Red, no leggings, rompers, or bodysuits. We don’t need no wrestlers. No wrestlers on the red carpet!” the Maryland native explained. “Rule No. 3: YNs, take the ski masks off, man. Stop. Stop it.”

Last but certainly not least, Druski had a message for the megachurch pastors who may still be holding onto some ill feelings after his viral skit from January. “Listen, I know y’all on my back right now. I been getting the DMs and the threats. Just leave it up to God,” he said, later joking, “We gon’ lock them doors, and can’t nobody get out.” Watch the video below, then keep scrolling for some of our favorite reactions.

Druski already has viewers ready to tune into the 2026 BET Awards

As mentioned before, Druski hosting already has some viewers “sat” and ready to see what he does with one of the culture’s biggest nights. “Nobody is safe. Equal opportunity roasting,” one Instagram user shared. Another chimed in, “We back all in the living room watching the BET Awards!! Just like [the] old days.”

KevOnStage (real name Kevin Fredericks) also gave the decision his stamp of approval with, “GREAT CHOICE!!!!” Lethal Shooter (aka Chris Matthews) added, “I’m def coming now, bro.” Perhaps one person summed it up best: “This is about to be pure comedy.”

Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Druski speaks onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Druski will make BET Awards history as the show’s youngest host

Adding to the moment, Druski will also make history as the youngest BET Awards host ever. Per Billboard, he’ll surpass Kevin Hart, who was also 31 when he hosted in 2011, though he was slightly “closer to 32 than Druski is now.”

“It’s an honor to be the youngest host EVER for the BET Awards,” Druski said in a press statement, according to the publication. “I grew up watching the BET Awards and — to know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high — I’m just grateful to be a part of the history. But I’m still bringing my brand of comedy to the stage, so expect a little chaos, a lot of laughs, and some of your favorite Druski characters to pop out along the way.”