Key Takeaways

A viral tweet reignited fan obsession with Druski’s most iconic skits like his “white boy in the hood” character.

Fans are praising his work ethic and comedic range, noting they haven’t seen the same skit reposted twice.

His characters span everything from fast food workers to record label execs, showing his versatility and cultural awareness.

Druski is the internet’s undefeated king of skits. His comedic brilliance has amassed him over 20 million followers across various social media platforms. Since Sunday (Aug. 17), he has been a trending topic on X, with countless users weighing in on what have been his best uploads.

“I’m not even exaggerating, Druski videos have to be the funniest of all time, man,” reads the tweet that kickstarted the ongoing discourse. The thread of responses has been a mix of people finding new gems, dozens of reposts of his content and people who just want to praise the content creator for keeping audiences entertained.

The social media personality first started posting skits in 2017, building his brand on characters that feel instantly familiar — from overconfident promoters to clueless suburban kids trying to fit in. His comedy hits because it mirrors real-life moments that we’ve all seen or lived.

One X user chimed in on the viral discussion, writing, “This Druski trend let me know I haven’t seen nearly as many of his skits as I thought. All 10/10 [though].” A second fan commented, “I’ve seen at least 400 [Druski] skits in the last few days since that viral tweet. And let me just say, besides [being] funny [as hell, the] man’s work ethic is crazy. I haven’t seen the same skit reposted yet.”

Another fan giving love to the comedian said, “I think one of the funniest things about Druski is how he gets these establishments and people to do his skits. Like, [what do you mean] he’s in the Chinese nail shop?! [Chick-fil-A]?! My boy was even out with the Mexicans lol.” Check out some of Druski’s top-rated skits that have been keeping viewers in stitches with laughter below.

Druski’s comedy empire is more than skits

The millennial Renaissance man has made appearances in films like Praise This and House Party — and there’s more to come, including a possible movie co-starring Kevin Hart and Kai Cenat, according to a February interview with Complex. This fall, he will reach another milestone with the kickoff of his first international comedy tour, “The Coulda Fest Tour.” Artists like Soulja Boy, Lil Yachty and others are slated to make appearances as special guests along the 11-city trek scheduled to stop in hotspots like London and Los Angeles.

Whether he’s clowning in a Chick-fil-A or running Coulda Been Records, Druski’s skits keep fans coming back for more and one thing is clear: The internet can’t get enough.