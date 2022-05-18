Image Image Credit Robin L Marshall / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kai Cenat is undoubtedly one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world. The internet personality’s energy is so infectious that his influence is even spilling into Hip Hop.

The New York native's live broadcasts — whether with fellow comedians like Druski or rappers like A Boogie Wit da Hoodie — are truly a breath of fresh air, giving fans a glimpse of the stars at their most relaxed. Take Offset, for example, who admitted to having more fun than he's had in ages during a marathon 24-hour stream. Meanwhile, rappers such as Lil Baby and 21 Savage once considered launching Twitch channels after their respective streams with Cenat.

REVOLT looks back on 12 of Cenat’s best guests since his rise to fame. Check them out below.

1. Offset

Fresh off one of his most challenging years, Offset arrived at The AMP House with a backpack filled with clothes and video games. The Migos rapper was one of Cenat’s first 24-hour stream guests, and they made each second worth it. The duo got sturdy, reacted to YouTube videos, used a birth simulator and Cardi B even called in at one point. It was arguably one of Cenat’s most endearing streams to date.

Offset's text post-stream summed it up perfectly: “Thank you, bro. I haven’t had fun like this in life for a long time, bro. I needed that in my life, been so serious for so long.”

2. Nicki Minaj

Cenat and Nicki Minaj on a stream together was destined to be a hit — especially considering how many funny moments the two shared on social media before the link up. After the Trinidad rap star launched her highly anticipated album Pink Friday 2, the duo seized the moment to connect with a massive online crowd, drawing nearly 350,000 viewers. Though it started at 3 a.m. EST due to Minaj's hectic schedule, the pair managed to shatter Twitch’s streaming record and even had a chance to dance to “Everybody.” Minaj returned the favor by bringing Cenat out at one of her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” stops.

3. 21 Savage

21 Savage has been a longtime supporter of Cenat over the years, so their meetups always have the feel of a joyful family reunion. On the heels of american dream, the London-born MC stopped by to play What’s In The Box before segueing into a lengthy Madden NFL 24 session. At one point, the pair bet a hefty $300,000. Unfortunately, Cenat narrowly lost at the end of the match.

Overwhelmed by frustration, the internet personality unleashed his anger and smashed his entire gaming setup, including the monitor and console. “I’m done with all this s**t, bro. I lost every f**king time,” he shouted. It was an unforgettable meltdown that had everyone on Twitter talking.

4. Tyla

Tyla swung by Cenat’s stream to promote her self-titled debut album. During their session, the South African songstress showed him how to do her viral “Water” dance and even played a game of What's In The Box. However, the stream’s real highlight came during a playful game of Truth or Dare, cleverly referencing her single with the same title.

While the segment was uproarious, it hit a snag of awkwardness when Cenat decided to ask Tyla on a date. Despite his earnestness, she gently declined and delivered the classic friend-zone line: "We’re friends, though."

5. Blueface and Chrisean Rock

Chrisean Rock can be a bit unhinged at times, and the reality TV star’s appearance on Cenat’s live stream wasn’t far from what you’d expect on an episode of her own “Crazy In Love.” With Blueface in the mix, they brought down the house — with wrestling moves, chair-throwing, you name it. It was chaos in the best way possible.

6. NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa was featured on Cenat’s debut single, “Bustdown Rollie Avalanche,” and the two have shared several moments since then. After previously linking up during a “7 DAYS IN” stream, the pair linked up at The AMP House for a night full of fun. Choppa came bearing gifts, presenting the YouTuber with a pair of FCTRY Lab duck boots. He also offered a heartfelt prayer for the viewers and spiced up the night with an NSFW performance of Tyla’s “Water” — all packed into just a few hours.

7. Druski and Kevin Hart

Cenat, Druski and Kevin Hart are all comedic giants in their own right. However, the trio made Twitch history in June 2024, cracking over 700,000 concurrent viewers. During the live broadcast, they held makeshift auditions for Coulda Been Records and FaceTimed LeBron James, among other fun activities. A couple of other streamers and online celebrities made cameos, too, including Rayasianboy, BenDaDonnn and Chrisnxtdoor.

8. Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty's stream with the internet personality was a masterclass in how to keep an audience engaged. They spent a few hours together, during which the Quality Control Music signee treated viewers to a sneak peek of his unreleased music. The pair packed the broadcast with action — they smoked hookah, ate pizza, burst a watermelon with rubber bands, played NBA 2K23 and Lil Yachty even made a few impromptu costume changes.

9. Kevin Hart

Streaming with Cenat was a fresh experience for Hart, coming from an older generation. “It’s about embracing the new, alright? I’m getting old,” the comedian said upon walking into the internet personality’s room. “It can’t be better. It can’t be bigger.” Throughout their extensive, nearly four-hour session, Hart didn’t hold back. He tossed out jokes about Cenat’s encounter with Tyla, playfully roasted T-Pain for his modest gift of 50 subscribers and even made quips about a snake named Jeffery while playing What’s In The Box. “Why are y’all giving these animals names?” he satirically asked.

10. Lil RT

In 2023, then-9-year-old Lil RT went viral for his “From The Block” performance of “60 Miles,” in which he rapped, “12 get behind me, we gon' do 60 f**kin' miles.” While the exposure brought him notoriety, it also attracted criticism over his use of explicit language. An appearance on Cenat’s stream later that year added layers to the public’s perception, reminding everyone that Lil RT is still learning and growing. During their time together, the pair played PlayStation 5, dropped a few controversial lines during an impromptu freestyle and attempted to get through the TikTok-famous sour balls with Fanum.

11. G Herbo

Contrary to the serious nature of his music, G Herbo is a lot of fun. His guest appearance on Cenat’s stream was jam-packed with highlights — from the Chicago rapper teasing some unreleased tracks to the New York native showing him how to “get sturdy.” They even cranked a birth simulator up to the maximum and Herbo hilariously gave a shout-out to all the mothers out there. The “PTSD” creator’s son, Yosohn, even made a cameo.

12. Lil Baby

Lil Baby might come off as reserved compared to his contemporaries, but the Atlanta native has a surprisingly sharp sense of humor. The Glass Window Entertainment rapper stopped by The AMP House in 2022 for an hour, where they discussed It’s Only Me and his expansive car collection, to name a few topics. Whether it was Lil Baby jokingly offering Cenet a record deal while they critiqued rap videos or just playing off the streamer's magnetic personality, their collaboration was unexpectedly entertaining. At the end of the session, the “Pure Cocaine” artist jokingly said, “I’m coming to Twitch. F**k all that.”