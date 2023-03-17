Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Monet McMichael and Kristy Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There's no denying the influence of TikTok. Clips and viral sounds on the app are responsible for spotlighting music industry newcomers like Ice Spice and 4batz, sweeping them into what feels like a sudden ascent to success. The popular platform has also transformed the impact and reach of content creators. It has allowed them to develop from the early iterations of Instagram influencers to attaining a type of celebrity status complete with invitations to the Oscars and million-dollar brand deals.

While it seems easy to join the content creator club, becoming a social media star isn't as simple as a single viral video. Most top creators have perfected a formula that continues to thrive beyond fleeting moments of trendiness and popularity. Check out some of TikTok's biggest stars below.

1. Khaby Lame

Khabane “Khaby” Lame boasts over 160 million followers on TikTok. The creator posts clips of himself silently parodying memes and reacting to viral videos. Seen rather than heard, Lame’s mime-like communication style of animated facial expressions and body language garners millions of views. The social media star has landed partnerships with companies like State Farm and Hugo Boss, featured some of Hollywood's finest in his skits, and become a character in Fortnite. He also ranked No. 11 in the 2023 Forbes Top Creators list.

2. Taylor Cassidy

Educating the community and advocating for anti-racism, Taylor Cassidy's TikTok series "Fast Black History" reclaims Black narratives by sharing historically accurate accounts and lesser-known facts, going beyond what's in the textbooks. Millions tune into her deeply researched quick dives into historical figures and inaccuracies, like actress Dorothy Dandridge and the myth that George Washington Carver invented peanut butter. In addition to content creation, Cassidy is a correspondent on Nickelodeon's “Nick News,” a host for Sirius XM's TikTok radio, and became the first youth speaker at the United Nations’ International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

3. Rickey Thompson

The internet is no stranger to Rickey Thompson, who first rose to prominence on Vine before growing a following on Instagram, YouTube and X, so it's unsurprising he's had the same success on TikTok. Armored with a bold personality, a stylish fashion sense that's landed him in Vogue and infectious humor, Thompson generates videos that feel like being on FaceTime with a best friend. He's walked major runways, attended the Oscars and co-starred in Victoria Monet's music video for "Coastin'." As far as what's next, the creator told Forbes that he's ready to star on the big screen: "Acting has always been the end all be all thing for me though. If I would choose just one thing to do in my life, it would be to play characters. My dream would be to play the villain in a Marvel film."

4. Keith Lee

Keith Lee's food reviews are so famous that he had to find ways to avoid receiving special treatment. The Detroit-born creator occasionally dresses in disguises and often sends others into restaurants to order for him. His ratings can make or break a restaurant; if he loves the meal, you can likely expect a high customer increase and even lines out the door. Lee spotlights and champions struggling businesses, sometimes using his influence to raise money for owners hit by financial or personal challenges. In 2023, the former MMA fighter set off on a national food tour with his family that stirred controversy in some locations and solidified him as a voice in culinary media, earning features from publications like Bon Appétit and Eater, and landing a spot in REVOLT's 2023 Power List.

5. Tabitha Brown

Affectionately known as “America's Vegan Auntie” or mom, depending on whom you ask, Tabitha Brown shares her vegan recipes and words of wisdom on TikTok. Her humorous personality warms the hearts of her more than 5 million fans on the app, leading her to accolades like winning an Emmy award, becoming a New York Times bestselling author, receiving an honorary doctorate from Savannah College of Art and Design, executive producing and hosting Food Network's first-ever vegan cooking competition show, launching multiple product lines with Target and more. Upholding a level of authenticity, Brown goes deeper than her recipes. She shares personal moments with her audience while incorporating her signature tagline, "Because that's my business."

6. Demarcus Shawn

Finding the humor in everyday scenarios is Demarcus Shawn's comedic brand. His sketches often feel like he’s holding up a mirror to his 6 million followers. From reenactments of situations at work to being annoyed by that one friend who always adds their own ad-libs when singing a song, it's easy to relate to the small moments Shawn portrays whether you've lived or seen them before. The well-known media personality ultimately aims to work in and write scenes for film, TV and music videos. In an interview with Variety he said, "I want to do a style of writing that is easily connectable to all people of different walks of life, where it still ties into my TikTok comedy in a way, where anybody of any race, ethnic background, race, religion, social views or political views are able to just come together and watch one video."

7. Clarke Peoples

Lifestyle creator Clarke Peoples documents trips with brands, her experiences dating in New York City and — before graduating — her busy days as a student at Columbia University. Through her videos, Peoples empowers women to know their worth, focus on becoming their best selves and celebrate the joy of living in their truth. Despite her blossoming fan base, the influencer said in one of her videos that she doesn't intend to work in content creation full-time and plans to become a lawyer.

8. Wisdom Kaye

Named TikTok's Best-Dressed Guy by Vogue, Wisdom Kaye has a fashion collection that is out of this world. The model, director, stylist, photographer and editor shows off his intricate style in videos, accepting challenges from his audience, like styling an $80 outfit versus an $8,000 one. It's not just Kaye's clothes that have all eyes on him; the cinematic way in which he edits content makes it all the more enjoyable, earning him seats at global fashion shows, a spot in the Forbes 30 under 30 list for art and style, and the opportunity to work with brands such as Gucci, Dior and Balmain.

9. Kahlil Greene

The self-proclaimed "Gen-Z Historian," Kahlil Greene, discusses history and politics, shedding light on current and past events and their impact on marginalized communities. He educates his audience through highlighting hidden and forgotten pieces of history while advocating for anti-racism. His content has even reached the White House, where he was invited to attend the Juneteenth celebration in 2023.

10. Monet McMichael

Beauty and lifestyle influencer Monet McMichael started posting online at 13 years old. A decade later, the “Get Ready With Me” queen lets her fans in on her dating life, travel, DIY hacks, homeownership journey, family, friendships and everything in between — all while doing her makeup, hair or even waxing herself. McMichael has partnered with multiple brands, attended the Oscars, ranked No. 47 in the 2023 Forbes Top Creators list and more. She's never shy about getting candid on camera, telling Teen Vogue that she wants to share her once-in-a-lifetime experiences with anyone who may want to try content creation. “I love to share as much as I can because it's such a small percent of the world that gets to do things like this,” she said. “I would want to know if I was watching myself, like, ‘What are you doing? How do we get here?’ I spill all the tea. I think it's fun.”

11. DeAndre Brown

DeAndre Brown, also known as "The Corporate Baddie," makes content about the experiences of Gen Zers in the workplace. After graduating from Morehouse College, Brown worked on Wall Street before eventually leaving to become a full-time creator. While corporate life is behind him, he makes videos emphasizing the importance of boundaries at your job and a healthy work-life balance, sharing his elite lifestyle and entrepreneurship ventures. From his success, he's opened a consulting firm where he helps people climb the corporate ladder through professional development services.

12. Kristy Scott

Kristy Scott’s 15 million fans watch her chaotically prank her chef husband on TikTok. With a bit of lifestyle content sprinkled into the mix, her posts range from transforming into handsome Squidward for a day to incorrectly cutting onions. Nearly every snippet of silly moments between the Texas couple gains several million views. The pair also shares longer videos on their joint YouTube channel. Scott has partnered with brands like Bobbi Brown and Estée Lauder, and was included in the 2023 Forbes 30 under 30 list for social media.

13. Kai Cenat

TikTok isn't Kai Cenat's home base. Nevertheless, the social media star has amassed a following of over 11 million on the app. The streamer is known for his music reviews, hanging out with celebrities on camera, and participating in silly yet entertaining antics. His most notable stream guests include Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty and Offset. He ranked No. 44 in the 2023 Forbes Top Creators list.