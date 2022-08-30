Image Image Credit Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt DJ Khaled and 21 Savage Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

DJ Khaled confirmed that 21 Savage will appear on his next studio album, TIL NEXT TIME. Earlier today (March 13), the record producer shared photos of him and the London-born rapper in the studio.

“Win with us or watch us win. Everyone has a choice… [21 Savage] always show me love. Grateful for you blessing my album. Grateful for our friendship,” he captioned the carousel. In a separate post, Khaled shared excitement for their upcoming collaboration: “A lot of y’all be using y’all pillow and hug it, and put slob all over your pillow. Me, I use my pillow to put my computer on there and listen to the greatness that was created last night.”

Savage and the Grammy-winning exec previously teamed up for “Wish Wish” with Cardi B, “WAY PAST LUCK,” “LET IT GO” with Justin Bieber, and “KEEP GOING” with Lil Durk and Roddy Ricch.

So far, “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED” featuring Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Future is the only song confirmed to be on TIL NEXT TIME. In September 2023, Khaled revealed that Drake will also make two guest appearances on the project.

Khaled announced the album in August of that year with a cinematic trailer. “Success ain’t easy. You gotta want it. You gotta want it so bad that you’re willing to put everything on the line,” he said in the nearly five-minute clip. “Even if you gotta risk your own life, that’s how bad you gotta want it. Forget just wanting it. You gotta work. You gotta be willing to outwork everybody, especially the ones that’s standing in your way.”

The We The Best mogul’s last LP, GOD DID, came out in 2022. It boasted contributions from JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Takeoff, SZA, Nardo Wick, City Girls, Juice WRLD, Gunna, Kanye West, and Eminem. Standout cuts included “GOD DID,” “STAYING ALIVE,” and “BEAUTIFUL.”