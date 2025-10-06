The 2025 BET Awards red carpet brought out a wide range of styles from sharp tailoring to daring textures and colors. Held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the night was filled with big names, rising stars and familiar faces across music, film, TV and streaming, each arriving with looks that reflected their personal flavor.

What sets the BET red carpet apart is its space for individuality. There’s a freedom in the way people approach fashion for Culture’s Biggest Night. Some leaned into elegance with floor-length gowns and perfectly tailored suits. Others kept things fresh with cool silhouettes, standout fabrics, or thoughtful accessories that elevated their ‘fits. It’s a place where tradition and trends often meet, with special focus placed on authenticity.

This year’s carpet also reflected a mix of generations. Style veterans stood alongside newcomers, and both brought something to the table. The glam was strong, the fits were curated, and the range of looks spoke to the versatility of Black fashion.

Check out our top looks below, in no particular order! Plus, the complete list of winners from the big night here if you missed that.

1. Andra Day

Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Andra Day Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Ms. Andra Day wore a stunning black Tony Ward Couture gown with mesh lining that matched her skin tone perfectly, so the cutouts gave just enough. The silver beading around the neck and wrists... that black mermaid bottom... Every detail was a chef’s kiss.

2. Mya

Image Image Credit Earl Gibson III / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mya Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Not aging a bit, Mya served African goddess in a stunning Michael Costello gown that covered everything—including her arms and hands—except for a slight underboob cutout on the right side. The gown fit like a glove and flowed effortlessly, while the gold tribal jewelry added the perfect touch. But it was her hair that really stole the show.

3. 2 Chainz

Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt 2 Chainz Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

2 Chainz might be one of the most underrated style icons in Hip Hop. He consistently sets trends and pulls off bold, unique pieces that few others could wear with the same confidence. This Fear of God fit was no exception.

4. Kiana Ledé

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kiana Ledé Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Kiana Ledé stepped on the carpet looking like pure gold — literally. Her beaded, off-the-shoulder gown clung in all the right places with a sculpted bodice and high slit that gave drama from every angle. Paired with her braided hair, gorgeous glam, and strappy heels, the look was equal parts sultry and powerful.

5. GloRilla

Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Big Glo didn’t come to play in her all-leather moment. She rocked a halter bodysuit with a high-low skirt that dragged the floor just right. But what really set it off? The flipped bob with highlights framing her face like an accessory.

6. Ciara

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ciara Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ciara served a piece of her signature style with a twist. The all-black Cong Tri look featured a leather button-down top paired with a fire fur skirt that had a train hanging from the right side. She added a fitted, stacked necklaces and a matching bracelet to make the look her own.

7. Skyh Black

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Skyh Black Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Skyh Black gave grown man luxury with this clean all-black ensemble. The oversized blazer and sheer knit shirt added texture and ease. Tinted frames, layered chains, and chunky platform loafers gave the fit a bold, fashion-forward edge that felt effortless.

8. Tisha Campbell

Image Image Credit Earl Gibson III / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tisha Campbell Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Tisha Campbell honored Black designers in a 1-of-1 leather burgundy gown by Anthony Lattimore. The straps hugged her curves in all the right places. Her matching burgundy hair added serious points.

9. Leon Thomas

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Leon Thomas Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Leon Thomas wore a beige, boxy suit that may have seemed simple at first glance but had quiet luxury written all over it. Lace-up shoulder detailing gave the ‘fit dimension, while a printed tie added a pop of personality. He tied it all together with studded black shoes that added just the right edge.

10. KJ Smith

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt KJ Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Pregnant and glowing, KJ Smith’s flowy dress brought class, elegance, and grace to the carpet. The twisted neckline added structure up top while the full skirt gave goddess energy below.

11. Ty Cole

Image Image Credit Loren Nolen (IG: theloren.co) Image Alt Ty Cole Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

REVOLT’s very own Ty Cole owned this bold look full of color, and it was a hit! Pairing a white button-down and tie with a floor-length, sequined blazer vest dripping in shades of blue, green, and silver? Brilliant. The award-winning journalist looked nothing short of extraordinary.

12. Crystal Renee

Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Crystal Renee Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

As a former stylist, you can always count on Crystal Renee to serve a look at every appearance. She wore a pink Monsoori gown with a sexy high split, a black belt that showed off that snatched waist, and black heels to complete the look.

13. Amerie

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Amarie Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Amerie ate the girls up in all black wearing a perfectly fitted Bad Binch TongTong dress. The bubble hem gave it a unique silhouette that stood out. She kept it simple with gold earrings, black and gold bangles on each arm, and black heels.

14. Pretty Vee

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pretty Vee, Tommy Davidson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Pretty Vee hosted the red carpet in a stunning, white strapless gown featuring a structured corset bodice with a daring plunging neckline. The floor-length, sleek ensemble exuded effortless elegance. She completed her glamorous look with an impressive array of statement jewelry.

15. Kirk Franklin

Image Image Credit Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kirk Franklin Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Kirk Franklin’s blue double-breasted Louis Vuitton suit was one of the standout moments this year. The denim-like fabric had a subtle sheen that almost looked reflective with intricate monogram detailing that added a signature touch.

16. Ashanti

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ashanti Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Ashanti’s look served early 2000s nostalgia in the best way, right on theme for the night. She stepped out in a sequined black dress with a deep V cut, black strappy heels, and silver rings.

17. Da’Vinchi

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Davinchy Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Draped in all white, Da’Vinchi came ready to steal hearts. He stepped into his grown man era with a three-piece pinstriped suit and black loafers. He was smooth, fine, and making it known he understood the black-tie assignment.

18. Shamea

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Shamea Morton Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Thee juiciest peach in all of Atlanta showed up draped in diamonds and pearls. Everything about this look was tea — from the elbow-length gloves to that mini-train. Southern glam done right.