It’s that time! The 2025 BET Awards are going down tonight (June 9) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. As always, the star-studded event will welcome some of the biggest names in the game for performances as well as honor music industry veterans who’ve paved the way for aspiring entertainers to follow in their footsteps.

GloRilla, Teyana Taylor, Leon Thomas, Lil Wayne and more are slated to hit the stage. Plus, the network plans to honor Jamie Foxx, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, and Kirk Franklin with their Ultimate Icon Award.

Of course, the nominees in tonight’s categories also have fans hyped to watch. Kendrick Lamar is leading with 10 nominations – and GloRilla, Drake, Future and Doechii are tied with six each.

See the full list of nominees below, and be sure to check back as it’s updated with the official winners throughout tonight’s ceremony.

Album of the Year

11:11 (Deluxe) (Chris Brown)

Alligator Bites Never Heal (Doechii)

Cowboy Carter (Beyoncé)

Glorious (GloRilla)

GNX (Kendrick Lamar) (WINNER)

Hurry Up Tomorrow (The Weeknd)

Some Sexy Songs 4 U (Drake and PartyNextDoor)

We Don't Trust You (Future and Metro Boomin)

Video of the Year

"3AM in Tokeyo" – Key Glock

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey

"After Hours" (Kehlani

"Denial Is a River" (Doechii)

"Family Matters" (Drake)

"Not Like Us" (Kendrick Lamar) (WINNER)

"Timeless" (The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti)

"Type" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti)

Viewer's Choice Award

"Residuals" (Chris Brown) (WINNER)

"Denial Is a River" (Doechii)

"Nokia" (Drake)

"Like That" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"TGIF" (GloRilla)

"Not Like Us" (Kendrick Lamar)

"Luther" (Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA)

"Brokey" (Latto)

Best Collaboration

"30 for 30" (SZA featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"Alter Ego" (Doechii featuring JT)

"Are You Even Real" (Teddy Swims featuring Giveon)

"Beckham" (Dee Billz featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo and KJ Swervo)

"Bless" (Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug)

"Like That" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"Luther" (Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA) (WINNER)

"Sticky" (Tyler, the Creator featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne)

"Timeless" (The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti)

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown (WINNER)

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas III

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA (WINNER)

Victoria Monét

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii (WINNER)

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, the Creator

Best New Artist

41

Ayra Starr

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Dee Billz

Leon Thomas III (WINNER)

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Group

41

Common and Pete Rock

Drake and PartyNextDoor

Flo

Future and Metro Boomin (WINNER)

Jacquees and Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz and The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter (WINNER)

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Tyrik Johnson

Vanvan

BET Her Award

"Beautiful People” (Mary J. Blige)

"Blackbiird" (Beyoncé)

"Bloom" (Doechii)

"Burning" (Tems)

"Defying Gravity" (Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande)

"Heart of a Woman" (Summer Walker) (WINNER)

"Hold On" (Tems)

"In My Bag" (Flo and GloRilla)

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

"A God (There Is)" (Common and Pete Rock featuring Jennifer Hudson)

"Amen" (Pastor Mike Jr.)

"Better Days" (Fridayy)

"Church Doors" (Yolanda Adams featuring Sir the Baptist and Donald Lawrence)

"Constant" (Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore and Anthony Gargiula)

"Deserve to Win" (Tamela Mann)

"Faith" (Rapsody)

"Rain Down on Me" (GloRilla featuring Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music) (WINNER)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Ajuliacosta (Brazil) (WINNER)

Amabbi (Brazil)

DLALA THUKZIN (South Africa)

Dr. Yaro [fr] (France)

KWN (United Kindgom)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Merveille [fr] (France)

Odeal (United Kingdom)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

TxC (South Africa)

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Bashy (United Kingdom)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)

Joé Dwèt Filé (France)

MC Luanna (Brazil)

Rema (Nigeria)

SDM (France)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions and Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, the Creator

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Luther: Never Too Much (WINNER)

Mufasa: The Lion King

One of Them Days

Rebel Ridge

The Piano Lesson

The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Denzel Washington (WINNER)

Jamie Foxx

Joey Badass

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo (WINNER)

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Sportswoman of the Year

A'ja Wilson

Angel Reese (WINNER)

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau'jae Johnson

JuJu Watkins

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Deion Sanders

Jalen Hurts (WINNER)

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Saquon Barkley

Stephen Curry