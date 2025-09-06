It’s that time! The 2025 BET Awards are going down tonight (June 9) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. As always, the star-studded event will welcome some of the biggest names in the game for performances as well as honor music industry veterans who’ve paved the way for aspiring entertainers to follow in their footsteps.
GloRilla, Teyana Taylor, Leon Thomas, Lil Wayne and more are slated to hit the stage. Plus, the network plans to honor Jamie Foxx, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, and Kirk Franklin with their Ultimate Icon Award.
Of course, the nominees in tonight’s categories also have fans hyped to watch. Kendrick Lamar is leading with 10 nominations – and GloRilla, Drake, Future and Doechii are tied with six each.
See the full list of nominees below, and be sure to check back as it’s updated with the official winners throughout tonight’s ceremony.
Album of the Year
11:11 (Deluxe) (Chris Brown)
Alligator Bites Never Heal (Doechii)
Cowboy Carter (Beyoncé)
Glorious (GloRilla)
GNX (Kendrick Lamar) (WINNER)
Hurry Up Tomorrow (The Weeknd)
Some Sexy Songs 4 U (Drake and PartyNextDoor)
We Don't Trust You (Future and Metro Boomin)
Video of the Year
"3AM in Tokeyo" – Key Glock
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey
"After Hours" (Kehlani
"Denial Is a River" (Doechii)
"Family Matters" (Drake)
"Not Like Us" (Kendrick Lamar) (WINNER)
"Timeless" (The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti)
"Type" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti)
Viewer's Choice Award
"Residuals" (Chris Brown) (WINNER)
"Denial Is a River" (Doechii)
"Nokia" (Drake)
"Like That" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)
"TGIF" (GloRilla)
"Not Like Us" (Kendrick Lamar)
"Luther" (Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA)
"Brokey" (Latto)
Best Collaboration
"30 for 30" (SZA featuring Kendrick Lamar)
"Alter Ego" (Doechii featuring JT)
"Are You Even Real" (Teddy Swims featuring Giveon)
"Beckham" (Dee Billz featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo and KJ Swervo)
"Bless" (Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug)
"Like That" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)
"Luther" (Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA) (WINNER)
"Sticky" (Tyler, the Creator featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne)
"Timeless" (The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti)
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown (WINNER)
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas III
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA (WINNER)
Victoria Monét
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doechii (WINNER)
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rapsody
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, the Creator
Best New Artist
41
Ayra Starr
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Dee Billz
Leon Thomas III (WINNER)
October London
Teddy Swims
Best Group
41
Common and Pete Rock
Drake and PartyNextDoor
Flo
Future and Metro Boomin (WINNER)
Jacquees and Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz and The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter (WINNER)
Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
Heiress Harris
Melody Hurd
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Tyrik Johnson
Vanvan
BET Her Award
"Beautiful People” (Mary J. Blige)
"Blackbiird" (Beyoncé)
"Bloom" (Doechii)
"Burning" (Tems)
"Defying Gravity" (Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande)
"Heart of a Woman" (Summer Walker) (WINNER)
"Hold On" (Tems)
"In My Bag" (Flo and GloRilla)
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
"A God (There Is)" (Common and Pete Rock featuring Jennifer Hudson)
"Amen" (Pastor Mike Jr.)
"Better Days" (Fridayy)
"Church Doors" (Yolanda Adams featuring Sir the Baptist and Donald Lawrence)
"Constant" (Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore and Anthony Gargiula)
"Deserve to Win" (Tamela Mann)
"Faith" (Rapsody)
"Rain Down on Me" (GloRilla featuring Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music) (WINNER)
Best New International Act
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Ajuliacosta (Brazil) (WINNER)
Amabbi (Brazil)
DLALA THUKZIN (South Africa)
Dr. Yaro [fr] (France)
KWN (United Kindgom)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Merveille [fr] (France)
Odeal (United Kingdom)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
TxC (South Africa)
Best International Act
Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Bashy (United Kingdom)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)
Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
MC Luanna (Brazil)
Rema (Nigeria)
SDM (France)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions and Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, the Creator
Best Movie
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Luther: Never Too Much (WINNER)
Mufasa: The Lion King
One of Them Days
Rebel Ridge
The Piano Lesson
The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
Aaron Pierre
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Denzel Washington (WINNER)
Jamie Foxx
Joey Badass
Kevin Hart
Sterling K. Brown
Will Smith
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Cynthia Erivo (WINNER)
Keke Palmer
Kerry Washington
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Sportswoman of the Year
A'ja Wilson
Angel Reese (WINNER)
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau'jae Johnson
JuJu Watkins
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Aaron Judge
Anthony Edwards
Deion Sanders
Jalen Hurts (WINNER)
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Saquon Barkley
Stephen Curry