Young Money, Lil Wayne’s brainchild and label imprint, helped define an entire era of rap. Much of that credit goes to 2009’s We Are Young Money, a sprawling compilation that catapulted Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Tyga into superstardom while simultaneously giving way to lesser-known artists like Gudda Gudda, Mack Maine, and Lil’ Twist. Perhaps the earliest songs to capture the label’s potential were hits like "BedRock" and "Every Girl," both of which cemented Young Money as one of rap's new powerhouses practically overnight.

Then, five years later, they struck gold again with Rise of an Empire. In addition to Drake’s “Trophies” and Minaj’s “Lookin A**,” the crew — as well as a few newer faces — reunited on offerings like “Senile” and “Fresher Than Ever.” In celebration of the iconic rap collective, here are 12 of Young Money’s best posse cuts throughout the years.

1. BedRock

Say what you want, but “BedRock” is the definitive Young Money posse cut. It’s the song that introduced much of the world to Jay Millz and Gudda Gudda (who infamously spat the “She don't ever wonder, 'cause she know she bad/ And I got her, n**ga: grocery bag” line) while cementing Drake, Minaj, and Tyga as mainstays of the 2010s. Of course, Lloyd sang the iconic hook — “Call me Mr. Flintstone, I can make your bed rock” — on the track, which peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100. Fun fact: The chorus was originally sung by Omarion, who parted ways with Young Money months earlier.

2. Every Girl

“'Cause we like her, and we like her, too,” Lil Wayne rapped on “Every Girl,” which, much like the title suggests, was Young Money’s ode to all the pretty women of the world. Listeners were treated to the New Orleans legend paying tribute to his “long-haired, thick redbone,” Gudda Gudda shouting out the ladies with “caramel skin, long hair, thick a**,” and Mack Maine listing off Hollywood beauties like Sanaa Lathan, Meagan Good, Angelina Jolie.

Like all posse cuts, the song had its shortcomings, particularly Maine dishing out the questionable line, “In about three years, holla at me, Miley Cyrus” within that same verse. That being said, “Every Girl” was essentially the blueprint for We Are Young Money: Throw one or two of the label’s already burgeoning stars on a track alongside some lesser-known artists, cross your fingers, and hope for success.

3. Only

Talk about a hit! From the second Minaj rapped, “I never f**ked Wayne, I never f**ked Drake/ On my life, man, f**k's sake,” you know The Pinkprint track had platinum written all over it. Fortunately, Drake and Wayne rose to the occasion in their guest verses, with both of them playing off her headline-grabbing opener. It’s definitely a high point in all three of the Young Money rappers’ careers, made even better by Chris Brown on the chorus.

4. Finale

“Finale” was, appropriately, the closing track on Young Money’s debut compilation, and at the time, a solid way to gauge who had the best pen game on the label. Managing to fit 10 verses — yes, seriously — into just five minutes was no easy feat, but the team delivered. The track gave relative newcomers like Shanell and Lil Chuckee their moment in the spotlight, plus this iconic line from Minaj: “Like Lamar Odom, I ball — scrotum.”

5. Senile

One of the better cuts from Rise of an Empire, “Senile” reminded everyone that Tyga was just as essential to the label’s identity as any other artist. Minaj and Lil Wayne were the perfect complement to his earlier bars about Christina Milian and O-Dog from Menace II Society.

6. YM Salute

Choosing between “YM Banger” and “YM Salute,” both nestled in Lil Wayne’s I Am Not a Human Being, was admittedly a tough choice, but the latter edges it out in terms of sheer star power. “When Young Money come through, you better salute us,” Lil’ Chuckee rapped, while Minaj later followed it up with her memorable, “'Cause Young Money is the Navy, better yet, the Army.” Alongside Jae Millz and Lil' Twist, everyone on the track clearly brought out the best in each other.

7. F**k Da Bulls**t

Being as explicitly titled as it is, “F**k Da Bulls**t” delivered exactly what listeners expected: a straightforward posse cut that purely exists to highlight Young Money’s collective chemistry. Minaj set the bar high with her opening verse, followed by Gudda Gudda, Lil Wayne, and Drake, each matching her energy between Birdman’s commentary.

8. The Motto (Remix)

The first — and unfortunately, one of only two — Drake and Tyga collabs we got in the 2010s, mostly due to their beef, "The Motto (Remix)" and its original version helped put YOLO (“you only live once”) in the dictionary. T-Raww's guest verse, in which he name-dropped Lil Duval and Matt Forte, was a welcome addition on Take Care, but it's a real shame we didn't get more from these two at the peak of Young Money’s glory days.

9. Pass The Dutch

Here, Young Money gave Musical Youth’s “Pass the Dutchie” a whole new meaning. Sampling the aforementioned 1982 offering, Lil Wayne, Drake, Short Dawg, and Gudda Gudda packed in enough drug references to fill a pharmacy: “Smoking on that nice pine,” “Styrofoam filled with a strawberry Fanta treat,” and “Famous b**ches doing nose candy all around me” being just a few.

10. Truffle Butter

“Truffle Butter” brought together the Young Money holy trinity — Minaj, Drake, and Lil Wayne — at what’s perhaps their commercial and creative peaks. The label’s Big Three had already proved they can do all bad on their own, so it was no surprise that this collab became another hit. It’s just another reason why, in addition to “Feeling Myself” and “Pills N Potions,” Minaj’s third studio album, The Pinkprint, is still iconic all these years later.

11. Roger That

If it wasn’t already painfully clear that Young Money had a thing for military metaphors, let “Roger That” drive it home. The Lil Wayne bars got the most shine naturally (after all, he was “fresh off the jet, sharper than Gillette”), but Minaj and Tyga both made their boss proud with references to “The Last Supper” and Tito Jackson, to mention a few.

12. Tapout

It’s not quite a Young Money song, but "Tapout" might as well be. The Rich Gang offering is memorable for a bunch of reasons: Future’s chorus, Minaj belting out “million-dollar p**sy” before giving her male contemporaries some competition, and, of all things, Birdman temporarily coming out of rap retirement. That, along with the fact that the music video boasted cameos from Kimora Lee Simmons, DJ Khaled, Paris Hilton, and more.