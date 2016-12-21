Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Nov. 22), Nicki Minaj decided to treat her fans to an updated version of her third album, The Pinkprint, in celebration of its 10th anniversary. The latest re-release boasted four additional songs from the vault and collaborations with Swae Lee, David Guetta, Davido, Parker Ighile and Juice WRLD, who appeared on the previously leaked cut “Arctic Tundra.” “She ride it, like yeah, in a Versace chair/ her boyfriend heated like a grill, no hibachi, yeah,” the late rapper recited on the track, which was originally titled “Girl with the Blonde Hair.”

The first iteration of The Pinkprint was a massive success for Minaj, much in part thanks to hits like “Pills N Potions,” “Anaconda” and the Drake and Lil Wayne-assisted “Truffle Butter.” The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and has since earned a double platinum certification in the United States.

While promoting 2023's Pink Friday 2, the Young Money talent spoke to Apple Music about her work ethic and the Barbz, her loyal supporters. “I’m blessed that people still even care about what I'm doing,” she explained to Zane Lowe. “I want to make sure I don't take that for granted. Me even having people anticipate an album. ... My first album came out in 2010. My first mixtape came out in 2007. So, the fact that people even care is a blessing.”

Minaj continued, “I could have been put this album out. ... Some of the songs I wrote four years ago when I thought I was going to put an album out. But no. No. I refuse to do it. I feel like as a leader in anything, you have to be willing to take those kinds of risks you know you’re not guaranteed to win at, but it’s going to shift the motherf**king culture because if you ain’t going to do it, who will?”