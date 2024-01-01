Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor Via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Leon Thomas, Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Leon Thomas is not letting the momentum of “Mutt” go to waste. The Brooklyn-bred artist is doubling back around on the successful single from his 2024 album of the same name, only this time with a verse from none other than Chris Brown. Craze over the track erupted online when fans began to circulate footage of the singer as he teased the song during a performance on Friday (March 14) in Dallas, Texas.

He was singing the intoxicatingly catchy hook “I’m a dog, I’m a mutt,” when the two-time Grammy Award winner’s vocals emerged on the track. “Be easy, baby, with the way you do that thing around me,” sang Brown as women in the crowd erupted into screams. He goes on to sing, “Baby, I’m a different breed … see, I don’t be letting my guard down for love.” According to one attendee, Thomas announced that the song is slated for release on March 21, though at the time of this report, the dynamic songwriter has yet to make an official announcement regarding the now highly anticipated duet.

An enthusiastic listener tweeted, “He’s finna have all my streams, I fear.” A second person raved, “I love this for Leon!” and “Leon deserves this look for all the work he's put in,” wrote a third fan. A fourth person heralded the “Residuals” crooner the “King of features,” and “he did that.” The original flirty hit is Thomas’ biggest and first mainstream offering as an artist, even landing on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His success, though, is nothing new as he has contributed to projects for likes of Ariana Grande and SZA on the Grammy-winning Best R&B Song “Snooze” in 2024. He also dropped off a "Mutt (Remix)" with Freddie Gibbs in August 2024.

Mutt, the album, cleared a spot for Leon Thomas to shine on his own

In conversation with Grammy.com in October 2024, the musician said, “Dropping music in 2024 is an interesting process because you’re fighting the waves of so many social media moments and distractions. But it’s great to see my music cut through and for people to hear me. It feels like some of my best work, and I’m just excited for people to see all of the different ways I’m putting music together. This is going to be a journey.”

He marked his debut a year earlier, in 2023, with the 12-track Electric Dusk that featured Benny The Butcher, Ty Dolla Sign and Victoria Monét.