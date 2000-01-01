Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Social media users love a good challenge that brings out the best talent, so it comes as no surprise that a new one is helping Chris Brown reap more of his deserved praise. Thanks to the support of singer-songwriter Tank, his contemporary’s pen game and vocal prowess have inspired an influx of male crooners who are ready to remind R&B fans that the genre is in good hands when it comes to men, too.

The “R&B Money Podcast” co-host unleashed the “Residuals” verse challenge on Feb. 7, paying homage to Brown’s massive hit song. “I issue you a challenge in honor of Chris Brown’s 11:11 being the best R&B album in the world and ‘Residuals’ being the best R&B song in the world! You up for the challenge? I AM!” he captioned posts shared across social platforms. He then delivered a flawless display of vocals that would make for the perfect remix.

Since then, daily submissions have garnered more and more attention. Among the more popular and celebrated offerings have come from Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman, Vedo, up-and-coming R&B group WanMor, Trevor Jackson and Jacob Latimore.

A round-up of some of the rave reactions include one person who commented, “Safe to say Chris has a CERTIFIED CLASSIC, which R&B has been missing for some time now,” on Instagram. A second user commenting on that same post, which included multiple challenge responses, typed, “Can we just get a long-a** remix with all the verses on it?” A fourth complimentary reaction read, “Jacob [and] Vedo UNDERSTOOD THEE ASSIGNMENT!” And a fifth, though there are thousands online to choose from, proclaimed, “Tank sounds like THIS HIS SONG!”

For years now, R&B has been a hot topic among fans who have taken notice of the influx of women representing the genre. In the ‘90s, there was a wealth of solo female and male acts, and groups who were staples on music charts. The likes of Brian McKnight, Destiny’s Child, Toni Braxton, Joe & Tamia, 112 and more were regular contenders for major awards.

By the 2000s, the roster of hitmakers included Trey Songz, Mario, the solo success of B2K’s Omarion and Beyoncé, to name a few. In even more recent years, stars like Janelle Monaé, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Coco Jones, Muni Long, SZA, Victoria Monét and Chloe Bailey have become the sources of those charting records, and their crafts are rightfully celebrated. With an exception for R&B royalty, Usher, the list of talented male singers supplying hits has dwindled, regularly leaving them outnumbered in categories across awards ceremonies. That’s not a judgment of the talent pool, but it is a point of reckoning for those missing the male voice.

At the 67th Grammy Awards this month, Brown was nominated for Best African Music Performance for “Sensational” and “Residuals” in the female-led Best R&B Performance category. The latter heartfelt ballad of love loss is currently certified gold by the RIAA, though his fans’ social posts prove it is definitely a platinum hit in millions of homes. His victory for Best R&B Album for 11:11 that night, though not televised, did not go uncelebrated. The milestone marked his first win in 13 years, despite racking up 25 nominations throughout his career.

The “Look At Me Now” vocalist shared a message to supporters on Instagram saying, “Thank you God for covering me in your love and thank you Team Breezy [for] being my ride or dies! Thank you to my kids! Thank you to every producer, writer, management, RCA, street team, radio, photographers, directors and thank you to the Grammys.”