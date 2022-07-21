Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What would music look and sound like without the influence of Michael Jackson, the world’s biggest and most iconic pop star to grace the global stage? We may never know for sure, but the generation of entertainers who used his career as a blueprint to chart their own success makes his impact undeniable.

Usher is among the artists who have found ways to weave hints of the “Thriller” superstar into his performances and stage persona, dance moves included. But if you were to ask him who, if anyone, might be the second coming of Jackson, he wouldn’t name himself or any other pop-R&B act.

“The same as in history, there’s been inspiration that defines who and inspired who I am. There will only be one Little Richard. There will only be one James Brown. There will only be one Michael Jackson. There will only be one Prince. There will only be one Usher,” he told The Associated Press. “So with that, everybody has their space in history. I’m just trying to make certain that we remember it.”

The eight-time Grammy Award-winner released his ninth studio album, Coming Home, performed at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, launched a world tour, PAST PRESENT FUTURE, and has been receiving his flowers for his decades-long career all year. He is currently promoting his international concert film, USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS, that completes its three-day run in AMC Theaters on Sunday (Sept. 15).

The debate challenging fans to choose between the crooner and his younger contemporary, Chris Brown, has been ongoing for years. Most recently, this summer, singer-songwriter Tank declared Brown to be the ultimate evolution of Jackson. Usher’s super fans agree that the “Run It” artist has proven talents, hits, and moves, but that MJ’s crown is best suited to be passed down to the 2024 Billboard R&B Entertainer of the Year winner.

“Chris Brown is in fact better than Michael Jackson,” said Tank in an August appearance on “The Stephen A. Smith Show.” He doubled down on his stance, arguing, “If there was Magic Johnson, now there is LeBron James. That is the ultimate evolution of a man who can play all five positions. If we talk about Chris Brown, we’re talking about the evolution of Michael Jackson, the evolution of Usher, the evolution of me, the evolution of Ginuwine. That is what this kid is.”

Brown, like Usher, not only has a history of praising the legendary entertainer throughout his career but also called cap on the comparisons.