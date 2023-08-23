Image Image Credit Kristy Sparow/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Back in 2023, Usher blessed his fans with a two-week residency at Le Seine Musicale in Paris. Soon, those who were unable to attend (i.e. the majority of us) will be able to get an in-depth glimpse into what went down in the French capital.

Earlier today (Aug. 6), the Atlanta star unveiled a trailer for USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS, a concert film containing footage of the "My Boo” crooner in action during Paris Fashion Week. In addition to the live experience component, fans will also get to see Usher's life behind the scenes at the time. "I can’t wait for [you] to experience the music, costumes, lighting, dancing and skating on the big screen," he wrote in an Instagram post.

As REVOLT previously reported, Usher blessed the masses with a critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency that ran from 2022 to 2023 and consisted of a whopping 100 shows. Back in February, he became the latest artist to perform for the Super Bowl, joined by the likes of Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Lil Jon and Alicia Keys. Later this month, he will hop back on the road for his "Past Present Future" tour, which will stop in several North American and European cities until it ends in May 2025.

Presumably, much of Usher's new set will contain songs from his ninth studio LP, COMING HOME, a 20-song effort that boasted assists from Burna Boy, Latto, The-Dream, H.E.R., Jung Kook and more. The project's lead single, the Summer Walker and 21 Savage-assisted "Good Good," earned him a top 30 placement on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 7 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

Press play on the USHER: RENDEVOUS IN PARIS trailer below. Those interested can head to the film's official website for tickets and additional information.