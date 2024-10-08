Image Image Credit Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Jackson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

One of the greatest performers and creatives of all time, Michael Jackson revolutionized the music video industry with his unparalleled vision and artistry. With electrifying dance moves and groundbreaking storytelling, he set the standard for what music videos could be, transforming them into cinematic experiences. His innovation and dedication to his craft left such an impactful mark on the industry, inspiring countless artists and creatives to push the boundaries of their own work.

Michael's legacy is evident in the myriads of artists who cite him as a major influence. His music videos showcased his extraordinary talent while pioneering new techniques and concepts that continue to shape today’s visual landscape of music. Whether through the elaborate choreography of "Thriller" or the powerful social commentary in "Black or White," the icon’s work remains a benchmark for excellence, creativity and cultural impact.

1. Thriller

The nearly 14-minute visual for “Thriller” revolutionized the music industry through its storytelling and cinematic elements, which created an unforgettable short film experience. Its impact was so profound that it became the first music video inducted into the Library of Congress' National Film Registry, recognized for its cultural, historical and aesthetic significance. The hit propelled Thriller to become the best-selling album in the world for over 30 years, with over 100 million copies sold globally. Certified 34x platinum, the project boasts a monumental success that underscores Michael's enduring legacy as the King of Pop.

2. Remember the Time

Released in 1992, the music video for “Remember the Time” features a lavish storyline that showcases Michael's flair for grand, cinematic visuals. Set in ancient Egypt, the visual is notable for its star-studded cameos, including Eddie Murphy as the Pharaoh, Iman as the Queen, and Magic Johnson as a court jester. The John Singleton-directed video combines historical themes with cutting-edge special effects and choreography. Vibrant costumes and intricate set design contribute to the video's lasting appeal, cementing it as a memorable part of Michael’s legacy. The second short film to accompany Dangerous continues its tradition of innovative and immersive music videos.

3. Beat It

The accompanying visual for "Beat It" is renowned for its depiction of a gang confrontation. Directed by Bob Giraldi, it features an iconic dance sequence that catapulted Michael’s dynamic choreography into the spotlight, setting new standards in music video performance. It also includes a memorable cameo by guitarist Eddie Van Halen, whose legendary guitar solo blended rock and pop in a revolutionary way. A cultural touchstone, the clip influenced countless artists and music videos after it.

4. Smooth Criminal

One of the most memorable elements of the visual for "Smooth Criminal" is Michael’s famous gravity-defying lean — a move made possible by specially designed shoes. Set in a 1930s-style nightclub, the video features intricate choreography and a dramatic storyline, highlighting the Grammy Award winner’s flair for combining dance and narrative. It is an iconic part of Michael’s 1988 film Moonwalker, showcasing a series of short films and music videos starring him.

5. Scream featuring Janet Jackson

Featuring Janet Jackson, the “Scream” music video gave fans a thrilling glimpse of the siblings in their creative grooves together. Its staggering budget of $7 million made it the most expensive music video ever made at the time. Directed by Mark Romanek, the visual is set in a futuristic, black-and-white spaceship and showcases innovative visual effects and choreography that were groundbreaking for its era. Additionally, the video won several awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Music Video, further cementing its place in music video history.

6. Billie Jean

The “Billie Jean” video features the iconic scene in which Michael dances on illuminated tiles. The song itself broke MTV's racially segregated, rock-centric playlist, becoming one of the first music videos by a Black artist to receive heavy rotation on the network. Before the visual even aired, the hit had already achieved massive success, topping the charts for seven weeks.

7. Bad

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the 18-minute short film for “Bad” marks a unique collaboration between two iconic figures in music and film. It features a young Wesley Snipes in a pivotal role as Michael’s friend-turned-rival, the video showcases the Blade actor’s early acting career before he became a star. Its storyline is loosely based on a student from a poor neighborhood who goes to an affluent school and faces challenges upon returning home. Filmed in the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the video's authentic urban atmosphere enhances the track’s powerful narrative of personal transformation and standing up to peer pressure.

8. Rock with You

The visual for "Rock with You" is renowned for its simplicity. For the entire clip, Michael stands alone in a glittering silver outfit in front of green lasers. Despite its minimalist concept, the 1979 video has become one of the legend’s most popular and enduring works. It showcases his captivating performance style and effortless charm, demonstrating an ability to command attention with just his presence. The hit single helped solidify Michael's transition from the lead singer of the Jackson 5 to a solo superstar, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

9. Dirty Diana

"Dirty Diana" has an accompanying video that captures a raw, electrifying vibe with a dark, theatrical touch. Directed by renowned filmmaker and choreographer Joe Pytka, the visual emphasizes the song’s rock edge, featuring intense close-ups of Michael's expressions interspersed with shots of a shadowy, seductive woman. The interplay between light and shadow creates a moody atmosphere, highlighting the track's themes of temptation and betrayal. Michael’s dynamic presence and the video's stark, dramatic visuals make "Dirty Diana" a standout in his impressive videography.

10. You Rock My World

The "You Rock My World" video features notable cameos from actors Chris Tucker and Marlon Brando, adding star power and comedic flair. The Paul Hunter-directed clip combines high-energy choreography with a captivating storyline. Set in a glamorous nightclub, the visual’s stylish visuals and dynamic performances won the influential entertainer an NAACP Image Award.

11. They Don't Care About Us

The powerful social commentary and striking imagery of the "They Don't Care About Us" video makes it stand out the most. Directed by Spike Lee, it was filmed in two locations: a Brazilian slum and a German prison, which added a stark contrast to its portrayal of societal issues and injustice. Raw and impactful visuals reflect the song’s urgent call for change, addressing themes of discrimination and inequality. Despite its critical message, the video faced controversy and censorship due to provocative content, leading Michael to make revisions. Its initial bold approach and socially relevant message solidify this music video as a significant and provocative piece.

12. In The Closet

Released in 1992, the "In the Closet" video is known for its intense choreography and high-fashion aesthetic. Directed by fashion photographer Herb Ritts, it features Michael in dramatic settings, including a lavish desert and a sleek, minimalist room. The clip also stars supermodel Naomi Campbell, which adds to its glamorous appeal. The bold visuals and exploration of secrecy and desire reflect the singer-songwriter's talent for merging music, fashion and dance into a compelling artistic statement.

13. Black or White

The noteworthy “Black or White” video is celebrated for its groundbreaking use of visual effects and powerful message of racial unity. Directed by John Landis, the visual features an innovative morphing sequence where faces of different races seamlessly blend into one another, symbolizing the theme of racial harmony. It also showcases Michael’s iconic dance moves and a high-energy performance against a dynamic urban backdrop. Notable for its use of advanced CGI technology, the clip set a new standard for music videos.

14. The Way You Make Me Feel

Directed by Pytka, the video for "The Way You Make Me Feel" features dynamic street choreography. Michael dances and sings his way through an urban setting, showing off his charismatic stage presence and signature moves. With its lively atmosphere and the superstar's energetic and captivating performance adding to the song’s irresistible groove, the visual is yet another standout entry in Michael's impressive catalog.

15. Leave Me Alone

A visually inventive piece, the “Leave Me Alone” visual combines elements of satire and fantasy to comment on the invasive nature of media scrutiny. Alongside Michael, Jim Blashfield directed the video, renowned for its creative use of animation and stop-motion techniques. It features the chart-topping artist navigating through a surreal world of exaggerated tabloid headlines and bizarre scenarios. Some memorable scenes include Michael’s face being framed in a giant tabloid and a mechanical, newspaper-like monster chasing him. With its playful, yet poignant commentary on celebrity culture, the "Leave Me Alone" clip is a unique highlight among the celebrity’s previous work.