After a momentous start to the year, with Usher bringing his much-talked-about Las Vegas Residency show to music’s biggest stage at the Super Bowl, R&B never truly slowed down.

Songs like Bryson Tiller’s “Ciao!” and Muni Long’s radio smash hit, “Made For Me” became viral sensations while up-and-coming crooners Trevor Jackson, Dylan Sinclair, Chlöe and more further solidified their stature with the genre. Whether the vocalists were hitting incredible notes or slowing it down to set the mood on sensual bops, singers found memorable ways to reach their audiences throughout 2024. In fact, there were countless artists who dropped quality music – but of course some offerings stood out a bit more than others.

REVOLT compiled a list of the 11 best R&B albums of 2024. See if your favorite project was included after the jump!

11. P4 by PARTYNEXTDOOR

PARTYNEXTDOOR did not hold back on P4. The sensual project is jam-packed with sexually charged lyrics that perfectly showcase his innate ability to blend toxic lines with infectious hooks that everyone can enjoy. The OVO signee hit his stride with tracks like “N o C h i l l” and “R e a l W o m a n.”

Although he has been teasing a collaborative project with Drake, P4 will undoubtedly remain in rotation for fans of the Canadian crooner for the foreseeable future.

10. Algorithm by Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye is not new to the music industry, but his ascension toward superstar status has seen massive growth as of late. If his previous work built the foundation for his career, Algorithm feels like the final step necessary to solidify him as one of the best R&B talents in the game. Although the title alludes to his attempt to capture the fleeting attention of fans in the new age of social media, the LP feels nostalgic; though, it is also infused with modern elements that cannot be duplicated by anyone else.

Daye has been working hard with his producers to create a signature sound that his fans have come to love and expect. “That’s You,” “Blame” featuring Teddy Swims, and “Paralyzed” featuring RAYE are all stand-out songs on the 14-track LP. Lucky Daye is also a crowd-pleaser, garnering a reputation for his steamy performances.

9. HEAVY by SiR

After endless anticipation, SiR finally unleashed his dynamic LP HEAVY. The soulful singer used his boastful tone and mature subject matter to deliver one of the top R&B projects of the year. With the West Coast feeling invincible after Kendrick Lamar’s impeccable performance in his beef against Drake, the TDE-affiliated singer put on for California with this effort.

Mental health has always been a topic in music, but lately, artists have found the medium to be the perfect place to voice their thoughts on issues they would typically only speak about in therapy. Although SiR’s rise to prominence was meteoric, he faced adversity; this 16-track project detailed his ultra-transparent battles with depression, substance abuse, and more.

8. DOPAMINE by Normani

Former Fifth Harmony star Normani is here to stay as a solo artist. Her LP, DOPAMINE, was a shot of adrenaline for R&B fans, specifically women who view the album as empowering on various records. DOPAMINE perfectly pairs bedroom friendly bops with pop-leaning tracks that all come together for an impressive collection of songs from the talented songstress.

Songs like “Still” and “All Yours” are standout vocal performances. Plus, her ability to collaborate with various styles of artists, including Gunna, James Blake, and Cardi B showcase her confidence and overall talent. If there was ever any doubt on whether Normani could stand alone as a solo artist, DOPAMINE cleared up any of those thoughts.

7. Beautiful Pain by Tyrese

Tyrese is one of the most talked about figures on social media and in music. On Beautiful Pain, the acclaimed actor and multiplatinum recording artist showed immense talent and maturity as a songwriter and record creator via tracks such as “Wildflower” and “Bedroom Bully.” The adult contemporary R&B project is Tyrese’s first full-length album since his 2015 cult classic, Black Rose.

6. Winter's Diary 5 by Tink

Tink is a favorite amongst young lovers across the nation. Her relatable tales and undeniable charisma on records have helped capture the hearts and minds of fans over the years. The vocalist’s fifth installment is yet another level-up in her cult classic Winter’s Diary series .

This time around, she tagged NoCap, Skilla Baby, and Summer Walker to help share her most intimate thoughts. Heartbreak is tough for everyone, but somehow, Tink has found a way to perfectly describe the feeling without losing the plot with each offering. The series has been a staple in R&B since the first project dropped 12 years ago. While it is hard to choose one, Winter’s Diary 5 is quickly moving up the ranks in the eyes of her supporters.

5. While We Wait 2 by Kehlani

Kehlani has consistently released heat since they burst onto the scene. While We Wait 2 is one of two projects that they shared in 2024. Although it is labeled a mixtape, there is no drop-off in quality when compared to their fourth studio LP, CRASH, which came out in June. The sensual R&B star enlists guest acts like Vince Staples, FLO, Lucky Daye, and others who provide fans with the perfect way to end a poppin’ summer. The offering’s high moments include “Clothes Off” featuring kwn and the Daye-assisted cut, “When He’s Not There.”

4. REVENGE by Muni Long

Since becoming a leading star after building respect as an extremely talented songwriter, Muni Long has quickly risen in the ranks and secured countless awards for her artistry, including a Grammy. REVENGE is filled with some of her most dynamic offerings to date, including viral sensation “Made For Me,” which has been the soundtrack to some of the year’s best moments on TikTok.

Betrayal changes people for better or for worse, and no album better explains the process of dealing with betrayal from a partner than this one. It tells a concise story, with GloRilla serving as the lone feature across its 14 tracks.

3. Trouble in Paradise by Chlöe

Without much forewarning, Chlöe snuck out what ended up becoming one of the best R&B projects of the year. While she’s gone viral countless times for her impressive cover performances of other culturally relevant tracks, the vocalist’s original music is starting to resonate in a major way. Chlöe’s project Trouble in Paradise details the trials and tribulations of a fast-rising superstar who is trying to navigate love, fame, and everything in between as a “20-something-year-old” in today’s interesting, social media-based era.

Tracks like “Rose” tap into meme culture topics, while “Might As Well” and “Nice Girls Finish Last” are laced with plush vocals and exciting production that mesh perfectly. The offering boasts features from Ty Dolla Sign, her sister Halle Bailey, YG Marley, and Anderson .Paak. Press play above!

2. MUTT by Leon Thomas

Leon Thomas cemented himself as the top artist to watch in R&B this year with his LP MUTT. The instant classic features the toxicity we hear from artists like Future and Brent Faiyaz as well as the detailed musicality we receive from Frank Ocean and Beyoncé. Stacked with top-tier production and elite instrumentation, Thomas’ abilities as a songwriter and singer shine throughout the 14-track project. While Thomas serves as the album’s backbone, he is not afraid to share the spotlight.

Freddie Gibbs, Baby Rose, Axlfolie, Ty Dolla Sign, Wale, and Masego all contribute. It is engaging from start to finish, leaving the listener locked in and anticipating what will happen next.

Not to mention, “FEELINGS ON SILENT” and the project’s title track have become two of the star’s most popular to perform.

1. Bryson Tiller by Bryson Tiller

Bryson Tiller’s self-titled album is our top R&B LP of 2024. After the trap soul genre creator’s multi-year hiatus, he unveiled his most well-rounded full-length offering to date. For an artist who seemingly struggled with public perception after becoming famous, and who started to become jaded due to the music industry, Bryson Tiller helped the Diamond-certified singer get back to his roots. Tracks like “Attention” and “Prize” sound like his first LP, while songs like “Ciao!” “CALYPSO,” and “Whatever She Wants” feel like they were made to be performed in a stadium.

Much like SZA’s SOS and Rihanna’s ANTI, Tiller blends multiple genres throughout the project to provide a full scope of his talent. Although the Kentucky-raised artist is not a fan of fame, this offering shows why he sticks out among the rest!