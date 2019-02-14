Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brent Faiyaz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since stepping onto the music scene in the early 2010s, Brent Faiyaz has fiercely explored themes of love, lust, infidelity and the complexities of relationships. His unique sound gained prominence with his work in the group Sonder and the 2016 hit song “Crew,” a collaboration with GoldLink and Shy Glizzy, in which Faiyaz delivers an unforgettable hook. The following year, he released his debut studio album, Sonder Son, featuring standout tracks like “Gang Over Luv” and “Talk 2 U.”

Faiyaz’s musical style is often described as “toxic” due to his raw and authentic lyrics addressing personal and partner flaws, insecurities, sex, drugs and fame. In an interview with Interval Presents, the Maryland native shared his initial reaction to the label: “Imagine just writing records that come from your heart and motherf**kers [deem] you as toxic. Like, damn, that hurts a little bit. I was just keeping it real.”

While his lyrics are undeniably authentic, some may still be seen as toxic. Check out 13 of Faiyaz’s most toxic lyrics below!

1. Crew: “She see money all around me, I look like I'm the man, yeah/ But I was down and out like last week/ Tell me where have you been?/ You came out of hiding, girl/ Don't act like I'm your man, you just a fan, you don't hold rank.”

Some listeners may find these lyrics justified, as Faiyaz sings about a love interest returning after his success. This anti-gold-digging anthem, “Crew,” not only resonated with fans but also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap/Sung Performance, marking a significant milestone for Faiyaz, GoldLink and Shy Glizzy, all of whom proudly represent the DMV area. Faiyaz taps into a bit of toxicity by referring to his former partner as a "fan" and telling her she has no rank, which reflects his view of her worth in relation to him.

2. ADDICTIONS: “I know I'm the reason that you freaky now, you wish you could be the reason that I settle down/ You done gave me all I wanted but I still got reasons I should f**k around.”

In “Addictions” from 2022’s WASTELAND, Faiyaz explores his wild and reckless behavior. The song opens with the line “maybe it’s the love, the drugs,” acknowledging his toxic tendencies. He reflects on how his love interest could be everything he needs, yet he still wants to “f**k around.” The lyrics also suggest that Faiyaz believes he is the reason his partner is freakier and taking more risks in the bedroom, a confident claim that implies the influence he’s had on her.

3. WY@: “Even I know you ain't no good for me, but you feel so good to me/ Every time I come back, I try to leave, so how you end up back with me?”

If the “Jackie Brown” singer is anything, it’s honest. In the case of some rocky relationships, it’s not about “the one that got away,” but rather “the one who should go away.” In a world of situationships and label-less commitments, Faiyaz’s lyrics in his 2023 single “WY@,” resonate with those who find themselves unable to break away from a romantic partner who may not be the best for them and continuing a vicious cycle of breakups and makeups.

4. Wish You Well: “Darling, I don't wish you well/ When you ain't with me, I want you crying/ I know it's wrong, but I just gotta be honest.”

Some of us may not wish the best for our exes, but the singer takes it to another level. His lyrics essentially express wishing the worst for a partner, which is clearly a sign of an unhealthy relationship. It gets even darker when Faiyaz sings about wanting his love interest to cry when they're apart. At least the lyrics are honest, though? He is not afraid to shy away from real emotion and he makes that clear with this song.

5. MERCEDES: “You know it's more than just drivin' Mercedes, these h**s gon' call and drive you crazy/ They just tryna f**k and have my baby, my block too hot to have a lady.”

Money and fame are recurring themes in many of the soul singer's lyrics. In his 2021 single “MERCEDES,” he illustrates how fame is more than just a luxurious lifestyle — it often leads to trust issues and skepticism in relationships. True to his signature style, he cheekily boasts about having many love interests and his reluctance to settle down, staying consistent with the themes of much of his work.

6. One Night Only: “I wanna see you face to face, and I don't give a damn about your boyfriend/ He can have you after I go.”

The R&B star's talent for being open and authentic is likely what keeps listeners coming back — even when the lyrics venture into themes of infidelity. In the 2018 track “One Night Only,” by Sonder, the group Faiyaz formed with producers Dpat and Atu, his lyrics describe flying in to have one special night with a girl. At first the lyrics seem romantic, but then they reveal his indifference towards the love interest’s relationships and how he’s only interested in a fleeting night with her, and he’ll leave her to return to her relationship.

7. What You Heard: “F**k your mind up, waste time/ I'm prone to that, do it all the time.”

In Sonder’s “What You Heard,” Faiyaz sings about knowingly playing mind games with romantic partners — something listeners might interpret as “toxic.” While it may not reflect his own perspective, the song illustrates a cycle of emotional manipulation, acknowledging a repetitive pattern of wasting a partner’s time and refusing to change or leave the relationship.

8. FYTB: “Lately, I been lookin’ for love, but I only come up on the drugs, stall me out/ So if you ain't the one, either find me some money or find me a plug.”

The BET Award nominee isn’t afraid to get vulnerable in his songs. His lyrics in “FYTB” display his ability to be open with his audience. They describe being unsuccessful in the search for love and resorting to drugs and money in the meantime. His raw lyrics illustrate the challenges people may face when looking for “the one,” and how they may self-medicate to cope.

9. HEAL YOUR HEART (INTERLUDE): “F**k the whole front row at the show if you ain't there/ Don't nobody got you like I do (But you know that)/ Can't nobody patch you up like new, I know your flaws, I know what makes you who you are.”

In WASTELAND’s “HEAL YOUR HEART,” the lyrics express a deep connection with a love interest, highlighting an intimate understanding of their personality. Like his other songs, the lines initially seem sweet, but they also reveal an element of emotional manipulation, suggesting that the speaker is the only one who can fix their partner while fully understanding their shortcomings.

10. ANGEL: “I look in the mirror/ And I see the worst in parts of me/ That I don't want/ But I never tell you that/ And you look amazing/ So how can I stand watching you be, and not feel small?”

On WASTELAND, the lyrics to “ANGEL” express both love for a partner and personal insecurities. He sings from the perspective of recognizing his own flaws while admiring the beauty in his partner. Although the song offers praise for a loved one, it also expresses a feeling of being diminished by his partner's presence, leading to feelings of inadequacy.

11. Running on E: “Make your decision/ (You gon' regret it the rest of your life)/ Now there's a consequence/ You say you're seeing someone else/ (Who can love you better than me?)/ I'll leave you two alone.”

In “Running on E,” Faiyaz coveys the pain that can follow a breakup. Instead of accepting the end of the relationship, the song features boastful lyrics about being the best person that a partner could have and that this person is missing out on a relationship with them. Faiyaz uses this 2015 single to convey emotional frustration and the tendency to highlight one's own worth when dealing with the end of a relationship.

12. CLOUDED: “All my b**ches know I'm leavin' at some point/ Whether there's a reason or not/ Don't try givin' me reasons to stop.”

On his 2020 album F**k the World, the track “CLOUDED” explores how clout and fame can impact one’s judgment and contribute to feelings of isolation and internal struggles. These lyrics reflect Faiyaz's acknowledgment that he will leave his relationships, regardless of any reasons his partners provide. The song highlights the struggle to maintain romantic connections amid the complexities of fame and its accompanying challenges.

13. Rehab (Winter In Paris): “If you ain't nasty, don't at me, I been working all day/ I like to run the street 'til it's dark out and then come home and blow your back out/ I hope that's okay, I can't leave you alone.”

The lyrics of “Rehab (Winter In Paris)” set expectations for the kind of partner he is looking for: someone who is sexually open and accepting of his way of life. By stating he only wants someone "nasty," he specifies his preference for a partner who is sexually free. The lines also address the need for his partner to be comfortable with his fast-paced lifestyle and illustrate a strong emotional attachment. Despite his busy life, it seems like he has a hard time staying away from his partner.