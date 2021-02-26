Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bryson Tiller Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (March 19), Bryson Tiller unveiled a trailer on social media that served as a new album announcement. In the clip, he could be seen putting the finishing touches on a cybernetic version of himself in an underground lab -- one that came alive as he wasn't paying attention. The end of the trailer revealed that the artist's long-awaited project, which will be self-titled, officially arrives April 5.

"Here’s what I’ve been building for the past three years," he wrote on Instagram. "Looking forward to showing the world what he’s capable of... I know it’s been a while since we released the first single for [the Bryson Tiller album], but my boy needed a little more work."

Fans can now preorder Bryson Tiller, which will consist of 19 songs, including the well-received drops "Outside" and "Whatever She Wants." Those interested are also able to check out a new single titled "CALYPSO," a BASSCHARITY, Black Mic, Che, and LEON-produced effort about a late-night encounter with a love interest at the club.

"We got our names on the guest list, I can't forget your name, always tatted on the necklace/ She said, 'New phone, who this?' as soon as I texted, then I saw her pretty little face standin' right by the exit/ I said, 'It's funny that you here 'cause I know this really ain't your thing,' she said, ‘You got that right,’ and her car will arrive in 15/ She said, it's 12:35 and she still got work in the mornin', I ain't tryna kill the vibe, you could see it in my face, I'm torn..."

Back in 2020, Tiller liberated A N N I V E R S A R Y, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. A deluxe version of that offering was released the following year.