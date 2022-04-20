Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Normani Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Normani is on a high following the release of her long-awaited debut album DOPAMINE. The project was released on Friday (June 14), weeks after she built up anticipation for the body of work by teasing the provocative track, “Dopamine (First Dose).”

In her first public reaction to fan praise for the project, she expressed thanks for those who rode the wave of false starts and delays that she has experienced over the years. She tweeted, “[I] have really been over here all morning doing my best to find the words to articulate my gratitude for everyone that has endured with me throughout this process and who has continued to believe in me.”

“This album was legit one of the hardest things in life for me over the years. [I] literally can’t even entirely verbalize my appreciation in this moment because of how overwhelmed my heart is in the most magical way possible. Ahhhhh, my thoughts are obviously all over the place. [Laugh out loud] I’ma try this again tomorrow hahaha,” she explained.

In April, the singer told Elle that DOPAMINE “represents the highs and the lows I’ve endured. It’s been such an emotional roller coaster. I worked relentlessly with my creative director, [Kwasi Fordjour]. We did our research. I really wanted to have a title that felt like it definitely encompassed everything that I feel I’ve been through in my journey to get to the point that I’m in right now. [The cover] feels energetic. It feels like a hit, and I feel like people have been waiting — [it’s been] one of the most highly anticipated projects.”

The “Worth It” singer noted that there had been a “false narrative” spread amid changes in her management and prospects of the album being put on the back burner. She clarified that through all the obstacles she overcame, nobody wanted her debut to come to fruition more than her. “I think that at the end of the day, if I stand behind this wholeheartedly, it doesn’t matter what the world thinks,” Normani told the publication.

The first single, “1:59,” featured Gunna and was released in March. The LP also saw assists from Starrah, James Blake and Cardi B. Previous hit songs that generated interest in her solo offerings include “Wild Side” and “Motivation.” She stepped into the solo spotlight, becoming a star all her own, after leaving the girl group Fifth Harmony in 2018.