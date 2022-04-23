Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Normani Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Normani's fans have eagerly awaited her debut album, Dopamine, which was officially announced back in February. On Wednesday (May 22), she heightened their anticipation with a provocative trailer titled “Dopamine (First Dose).”

The two-minute clip began with Normani seated at an office desk in a leather catsuit, speaking seductively into a headset. As ‘60s space footage played throughout, she teased viewers with the promise of satisfying their "deepest, darkest, wildest desires" with "straight dopamine."

In other scenes, the trailer featured a mysterious man in a phone booth, a steamy lap dance, and a silver-painted Normani straddling a rocket. Viewers could also hear a snippet of a new single at the end of the video.

Dopamine is set for release on June 14 and was led by the Gunna-assisted drop “1:59.” “Phone ringin', it's you, I'm on that time, you on it too, what's on your mind?” Normani asked on the TBHits and Leather Jackettt-produced cut. Prior to that, she released well-received singles like “Motivation,” the Sam Smith-assisted “Dancing With A Stranger,” and “Love Lies” with Khalid. Additionally, Normani appeared on tracks alongside the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Calvin Harris.

In an interview with ELLE, Normani described the album as a true “representation of [her] resilience.” “Dopamine represents the highs and the lows I’ve endured. It’s been such an emotional roller coaster,” she told the publication. “I worked relentlessly with my creative director, [Kwasi Fordjour]. We did our research. I really wanted to have a title that felt like it definitely encompassed everything that I feel I’ve been through in my journey to get to the point that I’m in right now. [The cover] feels energetic. It feels like a hit, and I feel like people have been waiting – [it’s been] one of the most highly anticipated projects.”