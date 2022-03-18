Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Normani Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Feb. 21), Normani revealed the name of her long-awaited debut album. Titled Dopamine, the forthcoming body of work is expected to come out later this year.

The project has been teased and heavily anticipated since the singer’s first solo offering, “Motivation,” in 2019. Subsequently, Normani teamed up with Cardi B for “Wild Side” in 2021, followed by “Fair” in 2022. In the interim, she appeared on Calvin Harris’ “New To You” alongside Tinashe and Offset.

Alongside the announcement, Normani also revealed the cover for Dopamine. It depicted her riding a black rocket ship against a white background. The caption read, “Crying typing this [right now]. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM.” The singer also updated her Instagram bio to include a link to wheresthedamnalbum.com, which featured pre-save links for Spotify and Apple Music.

In January, the Atlanta native confirmed that her first album was coming out sometime in 2024. Speaking to Deadline, she said, “The singles have changed. You guys won’t know what’s coming. I’m so, so excited. I mean, [the] artwork is fire.”

“I want this to come out just as bad as you guys do. I think that’s, like, such a misconception. I want this project to come out literally more than everybody,” Normani continued. “It’s literally the best music that I’ve made, and I couldn’t be more proud. I know once it comes out, you guys are going to be like, ‘OK, the wait was definitely worth it.’”

Dopamine will be released via RCA Records, which Normani signed to in 2018. She also struck a new management deal with Brandon Creed and Lydia Asrat in 2023 after departing from Brandon Silverstein’s S10 Entertainment. “With new music on the horizon, and Asrat and Creed now at the helm of her musical career, she and the rest of her team are extremely excited to embark on this new chapter and partnership,” a representative for the artist told Rolling Stone.

That same year, Normani previewed “Candy Paint” in collaboration with Bose. At the time of reporting, the song isn’t confirmed to be on the LP.