Earlier today (April 26), ELLE published a new interview with Normani, who spoke to the magazine about her forthcoming debut LP, Dopamine. In the feature, it was revealed that the project will arrive June 14.

"Dopamine represents the highs and the lows I’ve endured. It’s been such an emotional roller coaster," she explained about the album. "I worked relentlessly with my creative director, [Kwasi Fordjour]. We did our research. I really wanted to have a title that felt like it definitely encompassed everything that I feel I’ve been through in my journey to get to the point that I’m in right now. [The cover] feels energetic. It feels like a hit, and I feel like people have been waiting. [It’s been] one of the most highly anticipated projects."

In addition to the good news, Normani also unveiled a single from the project titled "1:59," which featured an assist from Gunna. Over production by TBHits and Leather Jackettt, the Fifth Harmony alum planned out a sexual rendezvous with her Atlanta collaborator.

"Phone ringin', it's you, I'm on that time, you on it too, what's on your mind? I'm on it too/ Call me, I come through, I fantasize, you want it two times on the side, clocks in the rooms/ Back on that vibe again, it's hard to fight again, s**t, we can't hide again..."

Previously, Normani spoke to REVOLT about what fans can expect on her long-awaited full-length effort. "They can expect a range and conversations that I have never had publicly," she explained. "They can also expect to see me in different ways and all of the layers that make me — not the artist, but the person. I really think that this is an opportunity for the world to get as close to Normani as possible... I think everybody is going to be able to see the growth for sure."