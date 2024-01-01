Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (May 15), Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kehlani set the stage for her upcoming fourth studio album, Crash, which is scheduled for a June 21 release. The announcement followed a flurry of teasers, including cryptic tweets related to the project’s title, all of which culminated in the unveiling of the album's intricate artwork on social media. The cover featured Kehlani perched atop a wrecked red car in a metallic outfit that resembled the broken glass nearby.

The album's lead single, "After Hours," was released back in April and offered a glimpse into the upcoming LP's sonic landscape. The track, which sampled Cordel “Scatta” Burrell’s “Coolie Dance Riddim,” was essentially an ode to getting down to business in the bedroom. "We don't gotta take it slow, I'ma hit the gas if you ready to go, I wanna feel the sweat, breathin' through your clothes, the way you touch my neck got me ready to fold," the Cali star sang on the Khris Riddick-Tynes and Alex Goldblatt-produced effort.

During an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Kehlani spoke on the inspiration behind "After Hours," which began with her love for Nina Sky's "Move Your Body." "Those drums, when they drop, it's so recognizable and everybody just loses it," she said. "Coming out of this pandemic to global tragedy, to global tragedy, to global tragedy... I want my art to provide some kind of life and fun, and I want to go outside. I want to hear this outside and I want to feel good."

Upon its arrival, Crash will mark Kehlani's return following a two-year hiatus. Her most recent body of work, Blue Water Road, secured a top 20 placement on the Billboard 200. Prior to that, her sophomore album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, scored the R&B star her highest position on the aforementioned chart with a No. 2 debut.

Check out the big Crash announcement below.