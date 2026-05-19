Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cardi B earned six nominations for the 2026 BET Awards, including Album of the Year for AM I THE DRAMA?

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist each received five nominations across major categories.

BET introduced new honors such as the Fashion Vanguard Award and The Pulse Award, expanding recognition beyond music.

Cardi B is out front for the 2026 BET Awards. As revealed on Tuesday (May 19), the Bronx rapper leads this year’s nominations with six total, placing her ahead of Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist, who each earned five.

Cardi’s nominations include Album of the Year for AM I THE DRAMA?, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Viewers’ Choice for “Outside,” Best Collaboration for “Errtime Remix” with Jeezy and Latto, Video Director of the Year alongside Patientce Foster, and the newly added Fashion Vanguard Award. The latter category recognizes figures whose style has had a lasting cultural impact across music, film, sports, and public life.

Kendrick’s five nominations keep his major awards run going after another strong year. He is nominated in categories including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for “luther” with SZA, Best Collaboration for “Chains & Whips” with Clipse, and Viewers’ Choice. Mariah the Scientist scored nods for Album of the Year for HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration for “Is It a Crime” with Kali Uchis, Viewers’ Choice, and Video of the Year for “Burning Blue.”

Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto follow closely with four nominations each. A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Metro Boomin, SZA, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I., and YK Niece each earned three.

BET adds new categories honoring fashion and digital culture

Along with Fashion Vanguard, BET introduced The Pulse Award, which honors creators, campaigns, and series that moved Black culture forward online. Nominees include "85 South Show," "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer," Charlamagne Tha God, Don Lemon, Druski, "It Is What It Is," "Joe and Jada," "On the Radar," and "R&B Money Podcast."

“All of our nominees represent the very best of Black culture across music, film, sports, and beyond,” Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming, and music strategy at BET, shared with Billboard. Druski will host the 2026 BET Awards, which airs live Sunday, June 28.