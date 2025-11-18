Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images, Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images, Stephanie Augello / Contributor via Getty Images, and Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keke Palmer attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Usher at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Olandria Carthen at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2025, and Law Roach at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Keke Palmer’s podcast has become a go-to space for unfiltered celebrity conversations.

From unexpected vulnerability to viral laughs, each guest brings something new to the table.

“Baby, This is Keke Palmer” blends pop culture, real talk, and viral energy in every episode.

When Keke Palmer launched her podcast, “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” she must’ve had some idea it would become the huge success it is. Since the debut episode in 2023, the One of Them Days star has sat down with everyone from Taraji P. Henson and Tyler Perry to former Vice President Kamala Harris, and that's just scratching the surface.

“The multi-talented Keke is taking you on a journey down the rabbit hole on a topic that she cannot stop obsessing over,” the podcast’s synopsis reads. “She’ll also get deep with special guests, trying to answer the questions that keep us up at night.” True to that description, Palmer goes all in with her guests — whether they’re diving into romance, career choices, or the everyday messes we all face.

With that in mind, REVOLT rounded up 12 of the most entertaining guests to ever step foot on “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.” Take a look below.

1. Olandria and Chelly

Olandria Carthen and Chelly Bissainthe were hands down two of America’s favorite ladies to come out of the “Love Island USA” Season 7 villa. During their sit-down with Palmer, they spilled the tea about what really happens behind the scenes, Cierra Ortega’s departure mid-season, and the situation between Carthen and Taylor Williams (more on him later). Their interview was definitely one of the best — if not most-viewed — episodes to come from 2025.

2. Usher

Was Usher really to blame for breaking up Palmer’s home? During his appearance on “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” the duo revisited the now-infamous “You a mom” incident that blew up after she attended his Las Vegas residency. As the actress humorously explained, “Relationships have ups and downs. If Usher ends up being there, it’s just [a] coincidence.”

The R&B legend also opened up about his complicated relationship with touring, his regret about missing out on Dreamgirls, and what he feels is lacking in R&B music.

3. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson, who happens to be one of Palmer’s “favorite Virgos of all time,” was a long-overdue guest on the show. During their sit-down, the Acrimony star talked about dating in Hollywood, how she brought Cookie Lyon to life in “Empire,” and perhaps most hilariously, the art of simply not giving an F.

4. Law Roach

Being a stylist — especially a Black stylist — comes with its own set of challenges, but Law Roach has still built a career styling Celine Dion, Zendaya, Ryan Destiny, and plenty more. On “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” he generously shared advice for the next generation of stylists. Roach also spoke about playing the “villain” on HBO’s “Legendary” and the moment Keke Palmer fired him.

5. Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans came to “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” bearing gifts. Over the course of their nearly hour-long chat, he opened up about Scary Movie 6, his role in HIM, and what it’s like watching the next generation of Wayans — who he lovingly called “hard-headed” — take the family legacy to new heights. He also cracked a joke about getting fired from Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” which had already been announced as heading into its fourth and final season the year before.

6. Kamala Harris

Just four months after welcoming her first child, Palmer found herself sitting down with none other than Kamala Harris, who was the vice president at the time. There aren’t a lot of people who can say they’ve done that. To no surprise, the woman who inspired the “We did it, Joe!” video and coconut tree memes is a very entertaining guest, and on the show, she discussed important topics like mental health, abortion, and more.

7. Tyler Perry

Though Palmer and Tyler Perry didn't meet face-to-face for their conversation, he still made for a fun guest. Midway through the episode, the media mogul reflected on two of his biggest IPs — Madea and Divorce in the Black — before emphasizing how crucial ownership is, particularly for Black artists and creators. Watching Palmer give him his flowers in real time was a really meaningful moment, to say the least.

8. Offset

During the podcast, Offset opened up in a way we don’t usually see when he’s in the middle of a disagreement with Cardi B or rapping on beats. In his sit-down with Palmer, the Atlanta rapper admitted to “stepping out” during their marriage and talked through a few heavy subjects, including why he stopped drinking lean for his kids and what it’s been like grieving Takeoff. Palmer has a way of making guests feel safe enough to actually go there.

9. Bobbi Althoff

Bobbi Althoff became a pretty polarizing figure when she first went viral for her interviews with artists like Drake, Lil Yachty, and Offset. Understandably, many people had questions, mostly wondering how a sarcastic white woman ended up interviewing every rapper around. On "Baby, This is Keke Palmer," Althoff addressed the “industry plant” rumors and then some. With anyone else, the conversation might have been tense, but Palmer, as always, proved to be a welcoming interviewer.

10. Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Taylor Williams

Following her sit-down with Olandria and Chelley (ladies first, of course!), Palmer welcomed Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Taylor Williams onto the show. The two offered even more behind-the-scenes details from “Love Island USA” Season 7, with Williams filling everyone in on where things stood between him and Carthen.

11. Lizzo

Lizzo’s interview with Palmer was a bit different from the others mentioned here. The “Special” singer specifically chose the actress to share her side of the story regarding the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers. “I know that you’re not going to hold back,” Lizzo told her. “I only want to do this interview once, and I feel like this was the best place to do it.” It was the most open we’ve ever seen her, and “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” ended up being the perfect platform.

12. Rickey Thompson

Astrology fans definitely got a treat with this one. Rickey Thompson joined Palmer to debate which zodiac signs make the worst romantic partners. Beyond the stars, the social media star and actor opened up about coming out, as well as the behind-the-scenes drama involving him and Denzel Dion, his longtime best friend and "We Said What We Said" co-host at the time.