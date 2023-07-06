Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher and Keke Palmer Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Usher and Keke Palmer have once again reminded us why their chemistry is so captivating, whether in music, conversation or pop culture moments that take on a life of their own. The two recently reunited on the latter’s Wondery podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” where they seamlessly blended nostalgia, humor and a bit of much-needed clarity regarding one of 2023’s biggest viral controversies.

The conversation, which was shared on Tuesday (Feb. 11), began with a reflection on Usher’s guest appearance on “Moesha” and his relationship with actress Countess Vaughn. “Whenever I would go on there – because I had a little guest role – we would always be on set singing and riffing with each other,” he shared. Beyond the fun, he recognized “Moesha” as a pivotal platform for young Black artists trying to make a name in Hollywood. “LA in itself was kind of becoming something major for all of us,” he said. “And Moesha was an opportunity for us to be a part of the culture in LA. but also to have something that was relevant for us on TV... They came up with some really, really cool roles for me.”

Changing gears, the One Of Them Days star shifted the energy by breaking into Monica’s part from “Slow Jam,” Usher’s 1997 duet with the R&B songstress. Never one to miss a musical moment, Usher jumped in and created a spontaneous duet that felt as organic as their dynamic itself.

Of course, no conversation between the two could be complete without addressing the elephant in the room: The viral moment from Usher’s Las Vegas residency that sent social media into a frenzy. When Palmer attended his show in a sheer black gown, she was simply enjoying herself. But her then-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, took to X (formerly Twitter) with a now-infamous critique. “It’s the outfit, though... you're a mom,” he wrote on social media. His remark ignited debates about relationships, respectability politics and the policing of Black women’s autonomy – conversations that, frankly, had little to do with Usher himself.

“We caused some ruckus in my relationship,” Palmer quipped. Usher quickly responded, “Well, hold on... Did I have anything to do with what was going on in your home? Did I buy you that dress?” But beneath the humor, he took a firm stance on his role in the matter. “I can’t be responsible for how people choose to react to my experience as an entertainer,” he stated plainly. “I am not here to break up your home. I’m here to entertain you, my love.”

And there it is. Usher, a man who spent decades serenading audiences around the world was simply doing what he has always done – perform. Both the Atlanta icon and Palmer acknowledged that, in the end, the situation led to growth, opportunities, and a deeper understanding of the power of perception. Palmer took it all in stride and ultimately starred in Usher’s “Boyfriend” music video, a cheeky reclamation of the narrative that was once used against her. Their conversation on the podcast reinforced a valuable lesson: The internet may blow things out of proportion, but real-life connections, humor and self-assurance will always prevail.