This fall, the gridiron gets grotesque.

Him, the latest horror film produced by Jordan Peele (via his Monkeypaw imprint) and directed by Justin Tipping, drops in theaters on September 19 and is already shaping up to be one of the year’s most disturbing and thought-provoking genre films. Combining the psychological torment of Get Out with the physical brutality of pro sports, Him takes the pursuit of greatness and appears to push it to a dangerous, disorienting extreme.

A Jordan Peele-produced horror film that turns the usual sports-thriller trope on its head

At the center of the film is Cameron Cade (played by real-life former wide receiver Tyriq Withers), a rising quarterback who suffers a traumatic brain injury after being attacked by a fan on the eve of football’s biggest scouting event. Seemingly down for the count, Cam receives an unexpected lifeline from his idol, Isaiah White — an eight-time champion and cultural icon portrayed by Marlon Wayans.

As the movie’s synopsis further revealed, White invites Cam to a remote training compound where he promises to mold him into a star. But what starts as an intense mentorship quickly devolves into something far more sinister. Isaiah’s words of wisdom — “If you want to transcend the game, you have to dig deep. No days off. No sleep.” — start to feel like cult indoctrination. As Cam trains harder, reality begins to fracture. Blood, sacrifice and strange symbols start to overtake the playbook. All the makings of a squeamish scare flick.

The official trailer teases masked figures, eerie rituals and violent hallucinations, all of which was emphasized by Isaiah’s unnerving appearance. In one especially chilling shot, Cam rocks a blood-splattered jersey on a football field, arms raised in a Christ-like pose atop a sigil resembling a modified pentagram.

Tyriq Withers and Marlon Wayans lead a star-studded, culture-rich cast

The film’s supporting cast includes a mix of alt-culture heavyweights and rising stars: Julia Fox as Isaiah’s influencer wife, Elsie; Tim Heidecker and Jim Jefferies as comedic wildcards and musicians like Tierra Whack, Guapdad 4000 and MMA fighter Maurice Greene making their big-screen debuts.

