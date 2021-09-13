Image Image Credit Artwork for Tierra Whack's 'WORLD WIDE WHACK' album Image Alt Tierra Whack Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (March 15), Tierra Whack unveiled her debut LP, WORLD WIDE WHACK, a 15-song effort with zero features. J Melodic, Nick Verruto, Brianna Farruggio, and Ric & Thadeus handled the majority of the album's production.

WORLD WIDE WHACK was led by the emotionally charged standout "27 CLUB," a track that she explained to fans in an Instagram post on the day of its release. "I was in a dark place for a long time and no one knew," she wrote. "I found my way out and made a choice to keep living. I wanna be completely transparent with my ‘Whackos’ because I’m human just like you and we all have rough days. The key is to keep going! Be kind... You never know what someone else is going through. For the longest time, I felt like I didn’t belong, but now I know that I do and my hope is for other people to know that too."

In an interview with Vulture, Whack spoke further about the "dark place" that she experienced, which included having suicidal ideations. "I was at a breaking point. I was looking for a reason to do it. But I was too cowardly to do it myself," she admitted. "As this next level of success [was] coming to me, I’m like, ‘I don’t feel like I deserve this. But I worked so hard to deserve it.’”

She continued, "It was like a gift and a curse because I was running. When I finally had time to sit down, I was overwhelmed, but I knew I had to find a way out of this. The discipline of having to sit still and sit with your thoughts, I needed that." Whack then revealed that she hired a therapist and engaged in more physical activity like playing basketball and riding her bike.

