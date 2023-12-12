Hailing from none other than the A, rapper and author Jeezy has always brought exhilarating music to the table with some of the coldest rhymes of the past 20 years.

As a trap music pioneer, he named himself The Snowman. This moniker gave the artist a recognizable advantage among fans and eventually became his signature after his label at the time used a snowman, with a mean mug like Jeezy’s, as a T-shirt design.

Throughout his career, the ATL icon has always shared the realities of street life and his own personal struggles with over 10 albums and mixtapes to show for it. Jeezy has displayed his hustle mentality and drive most prominently through the use of his Snowman persona.

The alias has since become a nostalgic piece of Southern rap among hip hop artists and designer brands alike. As the seasons change, it’s only right that your playlist changes too. Here are 11 songs that will get you ready for winter sooner rather than later…from The Snowman himself.

1. Snow Go feat. Slick Pulla: “F**k a green light, see this a snow go / Got us some walkie-talkies for the po-po.”

Speeding through traffic lights may not be safe during winter weather, but Jeezy reassures listeners that this is still necessary when on the grind. On his 2011 mixtape, The Real Is Back with DJ Drama, fans are taken on a journey of survival and success by any means necessary.

The song addresses Jeezy’s life in the drug game and clever way of navigating to avoid the police. He also discusses delivering products to customers in heavy traffic for more revenue. Rain, sleet or snow, this song should motivate you to handle your business no matter what type of weather you’re in.

2. SNOFALL feat. DJ Drama: “N**gas hard of hearin’, I done told y’all / Wintertime the only time the snow fall.”

With the temperature decreasing across the country, “SNOFALL” from Jeezy’s 2022 album of the same name is the perfect song to help you get out of bed in the morning and push toward your goals. The lyricism throughout the track speaks on having a “billionaire mindset” and the power one may have over various people at once.

This verse metaphorically describes how important Jeezy’s role was in the street life and where he fell in the food chain. Yet again, Jeezy and DJ Drama collaborated for a heavy-hitter project that echoed their earlier work together, going back to their initial debut in 2006 with “All I Need” and “Don’t Ever Do That.”

3. Snow Season: “Pull up on the whole world with the top down / Middle finger, yeah, b**ch, it’s snow season.”

This is the song you play as soon as you see your first snowflake. “Snow Season” highlights having fun during the colder months while still working hard for the things you want in life. This lyric specifically emphasizes not caring about what the world thinks and keeping the same energy throughout winter. Here, Jeezy flexes his big spending and cash flow just like snow falling from the sky.

4. Jeezy The Snowman: “Jeezy, The Snowman, I make it wintertime / Heard the streets was hungry, well it’s dinnertime.”

Feeding the streets means taking care of your community selflessly. Jeezy makes it a point to always deliver high energy to those around him and help to remind them that they can also be successful. The song highlights the realities many rappers face and the lifestyle that comes along with it — with some artists splitting their time between hip hop and the streets.

This lifestyle includes high spending, constant cash flow and wearing jewelry full of carats. Releasing this song in 2006 was what helped to introduce Jeezy to the world as The Snowman.

5. Put The Minks Down feat. 42 Dugg: “Tell them to put the minks down on the floor / So we can walk in here like kings.”

The winter weather is nothing without a good fur coat. Long, short, fleece or wool, having a coat during the colder months will help to keep you cozy during drastic temperature drops. This song is a collaboration with Detroit’s 42 Dugg and takes a nod at a higher level of lavish living by walking across mink coats.

The level of affluence that the song suggests views minks as a possession for only those of high caliber. Both rap artists use clever wordplay when speaking about maintaining ambition.

6. Icy by Gucci Mane feat. Jeezy: “I’m iced out, plus I got snow, man / Let it marinate, y’all n**gas slow, man.”

Fellow Atlanta rap artist Gucci Mane soared through the hip hop charts with Jeezy after the release of this early 2000s classic. Though the two have had their differences throughout their career trajectories, the song stands as a staple in Southern hip hop culture.

This verse calls out the double meaning of the word “snow” and the status one has when possessing it, along with various types of expensive jewelry, of course. The tempo makes room for listeners to dance and catch a vibe while blaring unapologetic confidence throughout the track.

7. Me OK: “I’m a fool on that Avion, Snow be on that liquor / Approach me if you want to, I will smoke ya like a Swisha.”

If the saying, “Don’t play with me” were a person, it would definitely be Jeezy with this verse. Liquor can bring out another side of someone, and Jeezy gives a warning not to approach him for your own good.

Throughout, the emcee can be heard emphasizing his credibility in two different worlds — the street life and in music. This offering touches on the balance he’s been able to maintain with both, but it doesn’t shy away from his need to stay strapped for protection.

8. BIG SNO: “I seen that snow call, I know you n**gas need it.”

Jeezy is yet again giving the people what they want by providing a musical experience where listeners are reminded of his rapport in the streets even though he’s immersed in the rap game. By giving fans an insider’s perspective from both in and out of the streets, Jeezy keeps his ties to The Snowman nickname. This song also echoes his central role in the hood through people calling him for favors only he could deliver on. This reliance has built trust and a reputation that still follow Jeezy today.

9. Dem Boyz by Boyz N Da Hood: “He worth a mil’ on the low / Plus the weather man said there’s a light chance of snow.”

This collaboration took the early 2000s by storm after its release in 2005. Prior to getting his start as a solo artist, Jeezy ran with a rap group called Boyz N Da Hood. It included the young star alongside four other artists: Big Gee, Gorilla Zoe, Jody Breeze and Big Duke.

“Dem Boyz” speaks about being immersed in street life regardless of where one may be, from being the corner boy to the man in charge. The “By any means necessary” mindset seeps through every line of the song as each member of the group delivers gritty lyrics to share their similar experiences. The track also highlights the true risk and excitement that comes from being in the business.

10. Cold Summer feat. Tee Grizzley: “Go drop top, you can feel the breeze.”

Though there may be snow on the ground, you can still bring the warmth to the wintertime with Jeezy’s “Cold Summer.” The song encourages having fun during any time of the year and in any weather — even while in the street life. It also promotes the carefree lifestyle that comes when having a certain level of success.

Detroit’s Tee Grizzley accompanies Jeezy on this track and takes it to another level. Touching on topics like shooting properly and success through drug dealing, he brings an edgier feel and echoes the lifestyle that many rappers still have. As dangerous as the weather changes can be, the reality of being involved in hustling to survive proves just as risky.

11. Takin’ It There feat. Trey Songz: “Any given season, winter, spring, summer, fall / I came to see the show, baby, goin’ and make the water fall.”

Throughout this song, Jeezy reminisces on his experience with a woman and the special rendezvous they had. You can hear Trey Songz harmonize in agreement with many of The Snowman’s notions toward the lady.

The song supports Jeezy’s continued theme throughout his music to live carefree and, regardless of what the weather outside is, make the best of the environment around you. This can look different for everyone, but taking a few pages from Jeezy’s book can help you push things to the next level.