Today (Nov. 3), Jeezy marked his return with his 13th studio LP, I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget. Divided into two parts, the project consists of 29 songs with production provided by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, ATL Jacob, TM88, HENDRIX, and more.

I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget follows the release of Jeezy’s book “Adversity For Sale,” which delved into the Atlanta legend’s issues with mental health. “I didn’t understand trauma and all these different things, so when I started to get the words for it, I started to understand and grab tools, I started to become better,” the veteran rapper explained in an interview with Tamron Hall. “I started on my journey, and that’s why I’m expressing it and putting it in the book because I didn’t know I was depressed for like eight years of my life straight.”

He continued, “You wake up and you just want to go back to sleep forever, you know? And I was leaning into my vices. And that’s what street life does to you. You know what I’m saying? When you lose 200, 300, 400 people like gone forever, you just, you get numb. And I wasn’t able to get in touch with my emotions and I was wondering why. Thank God for my kids, but there was a time I was just cold. That’s when I was Young Jeezy.”