/ 11.08.2023
On this all-new episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jeezy comes through for a telling sit-down with hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings. The hip hop icon, businessman and author talks his journey from the streets to real estate success, the importance of having the right people in your circle, ownership being key, and much more. Watch!
