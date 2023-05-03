Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby cemented their partnership last Friday (April 28) with the release of Controversy, their 12-track joint mixtape. This past Sunday (April 30), the pair followed up with the official music video for “Striker Music” to keep the momentum going. In the new Jerry-directed clip, the two Detroit rappers meet up in a parking lot to spend the day surrounded by bikers and luxury cars as Grizzley fires off his signature flow:

“Striker music (Strike), let my lil’ n**gas strike to it, ha (Strike, ha), pull up on my opps, Hellcat, Demon, TRX/ Back to back, somebody gon’ get stretched, we tryna catch a hat (Bah, bah, bah), I cannot be the driver, I’m the one with choppers in the back (Ha)/ Switchy on my strap, you know I got the Glock, it’s on my lap, let me catch him, send him up to heaven, pop him in the hat”

Luckily for fans, Controversy is only the appetizer before the main course arrives. “Me and Skilla went and made something we can both be proud of for our city, and we ain’t stopping with this,” Grizzley confirmed via press release.

“At Grizzley’s camp, we eat the most. This project should separate us from the competition,” added Skilla Baby.

The “First Day Out” rapper’s last body of work was October 2022’s Chapters Of The Trenches, a well-received 13-track project that vividly painted three different storylines: “Jay & Twan,” “Ms. Evans,” and “Tez & Tone.” Prior to that was 2021’s Half Tee Half Beast mixtape, which housed just two features from Baby Grizzley and Lakeyah. Outside of his own releases, he could be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Uh Huh” by Hunxho, “Wit It” by Drego & Beno, and “Pay For It” by Fredo Bang.

