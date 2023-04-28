In recent times, Detroit has applied pressure like no other when it comes to the music scene. For many years, the East Coast, West Coast and The South have marked their territories in the industry at a high level. These days, Detroit has played a huge role in the Midwest shine. From rappers like Tee Grizzley to Icewear Vezzo to Babyface Ray, Motor City is on a musical high right now.

With Grizzley as one of the rappers spearheading the city’s sound, they are in good hands. Today (April 28) he joins forces with fellow Detroit spitter Skilla Baby to provide some audio smack with their latest mixtape Controversy.

That new tee grizzley and skilla baby 🔥🔥🔥 — 💎👑 (@young_mle) April 21, 2023

The “First Day Out” rapper usually does not collaborate with other artists for projects, seeing as though his last joint project was with Lil Durk back in 2017 (Bloodas). However, it is very fitting that his second full-length joint effort is with a talent of Skilla Baby’s caliber. The rising Detroit rapper is in the process of carving his own lane, and this Controversy tape puts him in a great place to do so.

In a sit-down with Detroit Metro Times, Skilla Baby explained why he and Tee Grizzley decided to link up for a mixtape. “We worked together a couple of times,” he said. “We liked how we worked together, and we felt it made sense if we did a project together.” The project includes 12 records with no features, giving more room for the duo to trade bars in a more orderly fashion.

Judging from the sound of it, this will not be the last time you hear some heat from Grizzley and Skilla. It could very well be the appetizer for a possible main course that could be received in due time. Check out Controversy now.