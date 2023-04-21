On April 28, Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby are set to unleash their forthcoming joint project, Controversy. They dropped off the first preview of the mixtape last Friday (April 14) with “Dropped the Lo,” a Helluva Beats and Enrgy Beats-produced offering that set the tone for what’s to come. Today (April 21), the duo swiftly followed up with “B&E Pt. 1,” which sees the Detroit spitters going back and forth as they narrate an intense altercation:

“Ay, Skilla, I got this lick and this how we gon’ do this s**t, you gotta be on point and can’t go in there on no stupid s**t/ N**gas up the street be trappin’ and movin s**t, they say three n**gas be in there, but only two gon’ shoot that b**tch/ They just see me standin’ on this block, so they might let me shop/ I’ma go down knockin’, I’ma walk in like I’m tryna cop”

Grizzley’s last body of work was October 2022’s Chapters Of The Trenches, a well-received 13-track project that vividly painted three different storylines: “Jay & Twan,” “Ms. Evans,” and “Tez & Tone.” Prior to that was 2021’s Half Tee Half Beast mixtape, which housed just two features from Baby Grizzley and Lakeyah. Outside of his own releases, he could be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Uh Huh” by Hunxho, “Wit It” by Drego & Beno, “Pay For It” by Fredo Bang.

Meanwhile, Skilla Baby dropped off his most recent project, Crack Music 2, in August 2022. Serving as the second installment of his Crack Music series he started in 2020, the body of work boasted appearances from Sada Baby, Tay B, East Warren Buck, EWM Kdoe, and Iamloskii.

Be sure to press play on Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby’s brand new “B&E Pt. 1” video down below.