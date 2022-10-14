For the last few weeks, Tee Grizzley has been dropping off weekly storyline-driven visuals to build up the anticipation from fans as they waited for each next episode. His audience has been able to enjoy clips like “Robbery, Pt. 4,” “Ms. Evans 1,” “Tez & Tone 1,” “Jay & Twan 1,” and “Jay & Twan 2.”

Today (Oct. 14), the Detroit-bred artist officially unveils his most ambitious body of work yet, Chapters of the Trenches. Paired with the album is the accompanying video for “Robbery Part 5,” the fifth installment of his “Robbery” series he started back in 2020. On the new song, Grizzley continues the saga as he vividly narrates the ongoing story with his lyrics:

I have a seat, look in her eyes, I’m like, ‘You don’t remember me?’ (Me)/ She not in, can’t really talk, she still weak, I’m feelin’ relieved, I take my hand off my heat/ The cop like, ‘When’s the last time you saw her? Sir’ (What?), I give him my card like, ‘That’s my lawyer, you can talk to her’/ Said the word to him, now he feel defeated (Lawyer)

Grizzley’s last body of work was 2021’s Half Tee Half Beast mixtape, a 17-track project that saw just two features from Baby Grizzley and Lakeyah. Prior to that was Built For Whatever, which came with 19 songs and additional appearances from King Von, Quavo, Young Dolph, YNW Melly, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, Big Sean, and more. Outside of his own releases, Tee Grizzley can also be heard on recent tracks like “Rich Gangsta” by the late King Von and “Wit It” by Drego & Beno.

Be sure to press play on Tee Grizzley’s brand new Chapters of the Trenches album as well as the official music video for “Robbery Part 5” down below.