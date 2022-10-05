“Every video is a different chapter and every story is one somebody can relate to. Not glorifying it, just telling you what happens in everyday life,” wrote Tee Grizzley in a recent Instagram post about the concept behind his forthcoming project. On Oct. 14, the Detroit-bred rapper will unveil Chapters of the Trenches, a highly anticipated body of work that is divided into multiple parts according to different storylines.

So far, fans have been able to enjoy the “Robbery” and “Trench Babies” portions from Chapters of the Trenches. Yesterday (Oct. 4), the “First Day Out” rapper kept his momentum going with “Tez & Tone 1,” the latest music video from the project that introduces two new characters. On the song, Grizzley expertly describes what Tez and Tone have been going through:

Strollin’ through the hood, ain’t got no money or dope (He broke)/ Already hittin’ licks, he tryna find him a runnier nose (He need it)/ His girl been actin’ funny, but he got some funnier h**s, he been livin’ on the streets/ S**t ain’t sellin’ at home (He thuggin’), they can call him Lil’ Tez (Tez)/ Two months outta the Feds, he ridin’ around with Glocks and dreads, shootin’, he gon’ hit a head

Grizzley’s last body of work was 2021’s Half Tee Half Beast mixtape, a 17-track project that saw just two features from Baby Grizzley and Lakeyah. Prior to that was Built For Whatever, which came with 19 songs and additional appearances from King Von, Quavo, Young Dolph, YNW Melly, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, Big Sean, and more. Outside of his own releases, Tee Grizzley can also be heard on recent tracks like “Rich Gangsta” by the late King Von and “Wit It” by Drego & Beno.

Be sure to press play on Tee Grizzley’s brand new “Tez & Tone 1” music video down below.