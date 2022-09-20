Photo: “Jay & Twan 1” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  09.20.2022

Last week, Tee Grizzley dropped off “Robbery Part 4” and has now swiftly returned to kick off another storyline within his “Chapters of the Trenches” series. The next concept is titled “Trench Babies” and is based on two brothers who will “let nothing stop them from being kings of their hood.”

Today (Sept. 20), the Detroit rapper shared “Jay & Twan 1,” the first installment of “Trench Babies.” The new clip introduced fans to the two protagonists and followed them throughout their day as Grizzley vividly narrated the events:

Jay and Twan, the neighborhood crooks (They on that), known for laying n***as down/ Runnin’ from the hook (They do that), all Twan gotta do is point, Jay gone leave a n***a/ Empty stomach, full clip they tryna eat a n***a, Lil Twan like the leader of the couple/ If some cheese come in, he the reason it’s gone double (Yeah) , Jay TTG when it’s time to put that work in/ When he hit targets, ain’t no need to bring a nurse in (They did), it’s broad day now they mobbin’ the block (They out here)/ 30 clip, but it’s 25 in thе Glock (Grrah)

Back in April, Tee Grizzley unleashed his Half Tee Half Beast mixtape, a 17-track project that saw just two features from Baby Grizzley and Lakeyah. Prior to that was 2021’s Built For Whatever, which came with 19 songs and additional appearances from King Von, Quavo, Young Dolph, YNW Melly, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay,  G Herbo, Big Sean, and more. Outside of his own releases, Tee Grizzley can also be heard on recent tracks like “Rich Gangsta” by the late King Von and “Wit It” by Drego & Beno.

Be sure to press play on “Jay & Twan 1” by Tee Grizzley down below.

