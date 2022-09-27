On Oct. 14, Tee Grizzley will unveil Chapters of The Trenches, a highly anticipated body of work that is divided into multiple parts according to different storylines. The Detroit-bred rapper recently shared the fourth part of his “Robbery” series, and shortly afterwards kicked off the “Trench Babies” chapter last week.

Today (Sept. 27), Grizzley returned with “Ms. Evans 1,” a brand new track and visual that introduced another character into the overall plot. On the track, he vividly narrates all the qualities about the intriguing high school teacher:

Ms. Evans, out of 10 she like a seven, teach English, high-school, grade 11/ Single as f**k, got a condo, drive Lexus, no kids, she make these n***as use protection and she be teachin’ class in some yoga pants/ A** fat, she know the young boys be on her a** but they some babies to her, them boys ain’t got a chance/ One of the coolest teachers, everybody be in her class, now lеt me tell you about the bеst friends Mike and Stephen/ They gon’ be there for each other if ain’t no one left

Back in April, Tee Grizzley unleashed his Half Tee Half Beast mixtape, a 17-track project that saw just two features from Baby Grizzley and Lakeyah. Prior to that was 2021’s Built For Whatever, which came with 19 songs and additional appearances from King Von, Quavo, Young Dolph, YNW Melly, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, Big Sean, and more. Outside of his own releases, Tee Grizzley can also be heard on recent tracks like “Rich Gangsta” by the late King Von and “Wit It” by Drego & Beno.

Be sure to press play on Tee Grizzley’s brand new “Ms. Evans 1” music video down below.