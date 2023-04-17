Photo: Cover art for Tee Grizzley’s “Dropped The Lo” single
By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

On April 28, Tee Grizzley and fellow Detroit spitter Skilla Baby will unleash their forthcoming joint project. The highly anticipated mixtape will be titled Controversy and show off their undeniable musical chemistry. As an early preview, the duo joined forces over the weekend to share “Dropped the Lo,” a Helluva Beats and Enrgy Beats-produced cut that sees the two rappers trading bars back and forth:

“Pop out when it’s hot out, find a b**ch to f**kin’ skate on, pop out when it’s cold, Gucci coat and all my J on/ Play with somethin’ safe, you n**gas tryna keep they face on, extension hangin’ out that Glock 10, look like a payphone/ Wake up in the mornin’, put my Amiris then my K on, if you really tryna play it safe, n**ga, stay home/ Get a n**ga touched anywhere ’cause my pap’ long, I be tryna get a n**ga face”

Tee Grizzley’s last body of work was October 2022’s Chapters Of The Trenches, a 13-track project that vividly painted three different storylines: “Jay & Twan,” “Ms. Evans,” and “Tez & Tone.” Prior to that was 2021’s Half Tee Half Beast mixtape, which housed just two features from Baby Grizzley and Lakeyah. Outside of his own releases, he could be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Uh Huh” by Hunxho, “Wit It” by Drego & Beno, “Pay For It” by Fredo Bang.

Meanwhile, Skilla Baby dropped off his most recent project, Crack Music 2, in August 2022. Serving as the second installment of his Crack Music series he started in 2020, the body of work boasted appearances from Sada Baby, Tay B, East Warren Buck, EWM Kdoe, and Iamloskii.

Be sure to press play on Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby’s brand new “Dropped The Lo” video down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shordie Shordie reps the "Thug Life" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Yung Bleu unveils latest visual for "Casamigos Nights"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Kevin Gates drops off "Do It Again" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Doe Boy taps DeJ Loaf for new "ROLL THE DICE" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Saweetie hits the Coachella stage and gives fellow female rapper Latto her flowers

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Fat Trel creates "Art" in his latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Fivio Foreign brings the heat with new "Hot Sauce" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Tyler, The Creator's 'CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST' sets new 'Billboard' chart record

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

E-40 says racial bias led to his fourth quarter ejection during Sacramento Kings playoff game

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Offset reveals Takeoff tribute in new photos of his painstakingly crafted back tattoo

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs blazes Coachella stage with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Juvenile confirms he will perform NOLA classics on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Latto and Lola Brooke sit down to discuss the success of "Don't Play With It" on "777 Radio"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
Singles
Skilla Baby
Tee Grizzley
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shordie Shordie reps the "Thug Life" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Yung Bleu unveils latest visual for "Casamigos Nights"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Kevin Gates drops off "Do It Again" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Doe Boy taps DeJ Loaf for new "ROLL THE DICE" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Saweetie hits the Coachella stage and gives fellow female rapper Latto her flowers

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Fat Trel creates "Art" in his latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Fivio Foreign brings the heat with new "Hot Sauce" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Tyler, The Creator's 'CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST' sets new 'Billboard' chart record

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

E-40 says racial bias led to his fourth quarter ejection during Sacramento Kings playoff game

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Offset reveals Takeoff tribute in new photos of his painstakingly crafted back tattoo

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs blazes Coachella stage with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Juvenile confirms he will perform NOLA classics on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Latto and Lola Brooke sit down to discuss the success of "Don't Play With It" on "777 Radio"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More