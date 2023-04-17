On April 28, Tee Grizzley and fellow Detroit spitter Skilla Baby will unleash their forthcoming joint project. The highly anticipated mixtape will be titled Controversy and show off their undeniable musical chemistry. As an early preview, the duo joined forces over the weekend to share “Dropped the Lo,” a Helluva Beats and Enrgy Beats-produced cut that sees the two rappers trading bars back and forth:

“Pop out when it’s hot out, find a b**ch to f**kin’ skate on, pop out when it’s cold, Gucci coat and all my J on/ Play with somethin’ safe, you n**gas tryna keep they face on, extension hangin’ out that Glock 10, look like a payphone/ Wake up in the mornin’, put my Amiris then my K on, if you really tryna play it safe, n**ga, stay home/ Get a n**ga touched anywhere ’cause my pap’ long, I be tryna get a n**ga face”

Tee Grizzley’s last body of work was October 2022’s Chapters Of The Trenches, a 13-track project that vividly painted three different storylines: “Jay & Twan,” “Ms. Evans,” and “Tez & Tone.” Prior to that was 2021’s Half Tee Half Beast mixtape, which housed just two features from Baby Grizzley and Lakeyah. Outside of his own releases, he could be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Uh Huh” by Hunxho, “Wit It” by Drego & Beno, “Pay For It” by Fredo Bang.

Meanwhile, Skilla Baby dropped off his most recent project, Crack Music 2, in August 2022. Serving as the second installment of his Crack Music series he started in 2020, the body of work boasted appearances from Sada Baby, Tay B, East Warren Buck, EWM Kdoe, and Iamloskii.

Be sure to press play on Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby’s brand new “Dropped The Lo” video down below.