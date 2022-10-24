Earlier this month, Tee Grizzley officially unveiled his highly anticipated Chapters of the Trenches album. The “First Day Out” rapper committed to providing accompanying visuals for each track on the project and hasn’t missed a beat. Over the last few weeks, fans were able to enjoy plenty of clips for tracks like “Robbery, Pt. 4,” “Ms. Evans 1,” “Tez & Tone 1,” “Jay & Twan 1,” and “Jay & Twan 2.”

Over the weekend, the Detroit-bred artist returned with the latest offering from Chapters of the Trenches, the official video for “Jay & Twan 3.” The clip is directed by KeeMotion and shows fans how the storyline of Jay and Twan ends. On the track, Grizzley vividly narrates a confrontation that winds up becoming violent:

“Twan walkin’ with his bloods, a car pull up, he think he trippin’ off them drugs/ They rolled the window down and was like, ‘What up, cuz? That n***a that y’all killed at that store, I’m his son’/ Twan like, ‘Don’t call me cuz, boy, I’m blood gang brazy’/ Before he could finish, lil’ cuz up a drakey, glah, glah, bang, left his mans on the pavement/ Shots flyin’, Twan hit a fence, he escaped him, lil’ cuz live on the ‘Gram

Grizzley’s last body of work was 2021’s Half Tee Half Beast mixtape, a 17-track project that saw just two features from Baby Grizzley and Lakeyah. Prior to that was Built For Whatever, which came with 19 songs and additional appearances from King Von, Quavo, Young Dolph, YNW Melly, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, Big Sean, and more. Outside of his own releases, Grizzley can also be heard on recent tracks like “Rich Gangsta” by the late King Von and “Wit It” by Drego & Beno.

Be sure to press play on Tee Grizzley’s brand new music video for “Jay & Twan 3” down below.