Last week, Tee Grizzley officially unveiled his highly anticipated Chapters of the Trenches album. The 13-track body of work has been brought to life through a continuous stream of accompanying visuals that tell each storyline within the project. Over the last few weeks, fans were able to enjoy plenty of clips for tracks like “Robbery, Pt. 4,” “Ms. Evans 1,” “Tez & Tone 1,” “Jay & Twan 1,” and “Jay & Twan 2.”

Today (Oct. 19), the Detroit-bred artist returns with the newest offering from the project, the official video for “Tez & Tone 2.” The Ben Marc-directed visual takes fans through a scenario of a deal going left as Grizzley narrates the scenes with his bars:

Tez on his way, money keep pilin’, multiple sources of income, he buyin’ houses/ Hustle good, all competition threw the towel in, Tone got a front, he owed Tez 40 but Tone made 90/ Had to tuck somethin’, yeah, Tone really grimy, gave Tez 35 and it only took a couple days, but Tez kept his cool ’cause he know his uncle slimy/ That next week, he hit him with the same pack like, since you was short, bring everything back

Grizzley’s last body of work was 2021’s Half Tee Half Beast mixtape, a 17-track project that saw just two features from Baby Grizzley and Lakeyah. Prior to that was Built For Whatever, which came with 19 songs and additional appearances from King Von, Quavo, Young Dolph, YNW Melly, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, Big Sean, and more. Outside of his own releases, Tee Grizzley can also be heard on recent tracks like “Rich Gangsta” by the late King Von and “Wit It” by Drego & Beno.

Be sure to press play on Tee Grizzley’s brand new “Tez & Tone 2” music video down below.