Last week, Tee Grizzley officially unveiled his highly anticipated Chapters of the Trenches album. The 13-track body of work included multiple storylines told through the Detroit artist’s vivid bars and visuals. Prior to the project’s release, fans were able to enjoy plenty of previews like “Robbery, Pt. 4,” “Ms. Evans 1,” “Tez & Tone 1,” “Jay & Twan 1,” and “Jay & Twan 2.”

Today (Oct. 17), Grizzley keeps his momentum going by dropping off the music video for “Ms. Evans 2” from the album. In the first installment of the series, fans were introduced to Ms. Evans and learned about where she came from. On the new track, the “First Day Out” rapper continues the storyline about when a teacher crosses the line:

That n***a Steph in the door and he don’t even know it (He in there), but she gon’ keep it professional, she can’t even show it (She low)/ He doin’ everything right, just gotta keep it goin’ (Keep it goin’), and Mike want some updates, n***a low-key annoyin’ (Shut up)/ Steph thinkin’ like, it ain’t time to give him the real, he buttered her up now it’s time to go in for the kill

Grizzley’s last body of work was 2021’s Half Tee Half Beast mixtape, a 17-track project that saw just two features from Baby Grizzley and Lakeyah. Prior to that was Built For Whatever, which came with 19 songs and additional appearances from King Von, Quavo, Young Dolph, YNW Melly, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, Big Sean, and more. Outside of his own releases, Tee Grizzley can also be heard on recent tracks like “Rich Gangsta” by the late King Von and “Wit It” by Drego & Beno.

Be sure to press play on Tee Grizzley’s brand new music video for “Ms. Evans 2” down below.