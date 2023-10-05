Jeezy recently confessed at REVOLT WORLD that his artistry was just a meal ticket to being the serial entrepreneur the public sees today.

As many know, the “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” artist has delved into diverse business ventures through the years. Some of his most prominent endeavors are in the spirits industry (Tequila Avión), real estate (J.W.J. Realty), marketing (Agency 99), and publishing. During “The Blackprint” live chat with REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels at the event, the mogul got candid about the vision he always saw for himself. He revealed the end goal was to be a thriving businessman, not a rapper.

“To me, the college life boxed me in, right? And the entrepreneur life is what I wanted because now I can go outside my comfort zone and become something I’ve never been before because there’s no outline for that. When you’re an entrepreneur, you don’t have to follow the guidelines and that’s the part that I love,” Jeezy told Samuels.

Although the now-businessman felt like wasn’t college material, he stressed the importance of always being a student in the game because knowledge is power. He went on to share that he’s not ashamed to reach out to individuals who are experts in areas he’s interested in pursuing, and broke down how he navigates building new relationships.

“Never stop learning. That’s the most important thing ever…I’m self-educated,” the author said. “I dropped out of school in the fifth grade, right? Got my GED when I was locked up, but I make it a point a couple of hours a day to sit down and just educate myself on things that I wanna do or I wanna become involved in.”

He continued, “And as I’m educating myself, I’m looking at who the players are, right? I’m looking at who the strategists are, and then I’m going to figure out a way to connect with them, right? I don’t care if I DM them, reach out through a friend, whatever…I just need to sit down with them for 30 minutes and ask ‘em seven questions.”