The Agency 99 founder read the book several times in amazement that it contained information he was craving at the time. Ultimately, Jeezy credited it with changing his life. “I’m gonna tell you right now — reading is the cool s**t. I don’t care what you got going on, what you doing,” he said to the crowd.

The entrepreneur lost a lot during his time of evolution as well. But Jeezy didn’t let the misfortune kill his spirit and instead kept a resilient attitude. The former Tequila Avion stakeholder started to care less about money and material things, which he believes was part of God’s plan to help him discover his purpose in life.

“That’s the test, though. That’s the test. You know, they say if you want to see who a man is, give him money or power, you know, and that was the test. Because the first time I had it, my heart and my spirit wasn’t in the right place. He humbled me. He made me understand, ‘Boy, this ain’t about you,'” the living legend declared.

He continued, “And I just, you know, really did some soul-searching and figured it out. And I promise you, man, when I stopped worrying about money, and stopped thinking about it, and started, like, pouring into people, and just keeping it solid, and just being there, and connecting people, everything just start coming to me… to the point where I used to wake up sometimes and couldn’t believe it like, ‘Damn, what I do now?'”

This led to Jeezy rethinking his definition of success as doing more for other people became the CEO’s focus.

“The thing I learned more about this is success is when it’s about you. So, everybody who wants to be successful, good luck with that,” the New York Times bestselling author said. “But significance is when it’s about others, and for me, that’s what this s**t is about. It’s about others. It’s about these people that are living their dreams through my vision. It’s about me pouring into them, adding value to them.”

“I had to learn a long time ago if you chase success, you won’t be fulfilled,” he added.

Jeezy praised REVOLT WORLD attendees for taking the time to go to an event where effective tools were available from outstanding movers and shakers in a multitude of industries. He encouraged all the dreamers in the audience to keep going, noting they were already taking steps to enhance their lives by seeking knowledge.

“I don’t want to ever come here and, like, preach to you and teach to you because everybody got a story. I’m just here to tell you if you’re here, you’re already on your way. You’re already on your way, you know what I’m saying? You’re here because you want to be here, you want to be better, you want to add value to yourself and others, so… You’re ahead of the game already, you feel what I’m saying? Real talk,” he told the crowd.