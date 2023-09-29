REVOLT WORLD really transformed Atlanta, Georgia on Sept. 22-24 and brought the city a cultural experience that was needed with the daily musical performances, thought-provoking conversations, networking opportunities, and more. It even made history with over 30,000 participants attending!
Before the weekend came to an end, REVOLT spoke with a few attendees to learn more about their experiences and find out their favorite moments of the event. Check out what they had to say below!
1. Alyssa Simone, Influencer and Journalist
The executive chats were a great way for attendees to learn from C-Suite and leadership executives about how to get into different fields outside of entertainment. One of those chats were with Rob Duhart, the VP & Deputy CISO at Walmart.
“I just want to say thank you to Mr. Duhart for the conversation and talking about money in general. Because it is usually said that money is the root of all evil. So it is really nice for us to rewrite that narrative and speak about money openly, so that we can be more comfortable accepting money into our lives and, therefore, believe in how we can contribute to more institutions,” said Simone.
She added, “As an influencer and wanting to work with Walmart, I am looking forward to connecting with the Walmart Brand team at the Career Fair and learning more about how I can work with Walmart in the future.”
2. Kevin Sir a.k.a SirKevinYouJeans, Black Artist and Designer
On the first day of REVOLT WORLD, attendees were able to hit the ground running and check out everything the event had to offer. For designer, Kevin Sir, he was happy to be a part of something this huge in Atlanta and drew inspiration from all the activities.
“I am here at REVOLT WORLD to just network, meet people, and expand my brand. So far my favorite activation has been the Love Lounge. I had a whole outfit created around the Love album concept. So when I got in there, it was definitely a vibe. My top three [songs] were with Justin Bieber, Teyana Taylor’s feature on “Closer To God,” and “Brought My Love” with The-Dream.”
3. James R. Sanders, Author of Reparations: Style + Soul
“REVOLT WORLD is important for OUR community — the Black community — because it helps change the narrative that suggests we are incapable of sticking together. REVOLT is doing the work, God’s work, in providing knowledge of self through amplifying our voices and giving us our own platform through justice by any means necessary.”
He continued, “My favorite part of the festival was being surrounded by such brilliance. I never want to be the smartest person in the room. Being surrounded by so many mavericks was both a privilege and blessing. That, and, of course the style. We are the trailblazers of style — without us, there would be no fashion.”
4. Calina Kimbrough, HR Firm Consultant
A Chicago native who moved to Atlanta a few years ago, it was nice for this attendee to witness people come together as well as meet others who were also from other areas.
“I came here with the intention of networking and getting better feedback or perspective on how to be a better entrepreneur. I have really been enjoying the hip hop experience and the way they brought culture to real-life experiences is awesome. I have been learning a lot. “Assets over Liabilities” with Lauren London, I was able to see a different side of her and that makes people more human. I learned how she is no longer the girl from ATL. She is still my idol, for various reasons, and it was inspiring to see her become her own person, an entrepreneur, a mom, and solidified that if she can do it for herself, I can too,” Kimbrough said.
5. Amari, Creative Artist
“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it! They even gave the chance for some of us to ask questions, which I thought was really cool. One thing I did learn from the conversation was why Ari forgave Moneybagg Yo for cheating. Nobody is perfect and I know we get hard on ourselves for going back with someone that hurt us. But Ari talked about forgiveness and I think that’s what we need more of. We live in a cancel culture and don’t give people the chance to learn from mistakes and grow. So, that is something I know I need to be better at doing… I wouldn’t say for cheating, but I can try to be more forgiving sometimes instead of cutting people off so quickly.”
6. ArJon Heard aka KP, Artist Manager/Special Events Coordinator
The Gaming Center was a great addition to the weekend. Video games and streaming are not just for “nerds,” but for everyone. It’s also another avenue that people have access to for business purposes as well as for an escape.
“What I learned from The Gaming and Hip Hop panel more than anything was always put yourself in a position to be able to learn. Don’t be afraid to be different. Everybody on the panel spoke about a lot of things that I think the youth should listen to. Especially for those who are into music, but also into gaming. Knowing that you don’t need to be complacent and there is no issue to stand out. To keep building and be persistent. One thing that Tee Grizzley said that stuck with me was, ‘You should always repurpose your content. Don’t get too comfortable with what you know. Switch it up a little bit and keep building, keep building, keep building,” noted Heard.
He added, “I also want to mention that my favorite experience was the Love Lounge. The aesthetics itself were amazing. I know the color red stands for love, strength, and revolution. So to see the full lounge in red, I felt immersed in the music. Definitely gave a different feeling with taking in the music, as well. I felt it gave very VIP and exclusive vibes and I liked the whole interactive experience.”
7. Taylor Lively, Entrepreneur
“Listening to Jeezy talk about being a businessman and just focusing on being a leader for the next generation was amazing. I think it’s hard for artists like us to get our name out there and we feel like nobody is going to support us. But with Jeezy saying we can’t be scared to get out of our comfort zone to chase our dreams, I felt that. You can’t get stuck in this box and stop yourself from expanding your brand and try other things. You just have to stay dedicated and motivated. I want to be able to put my name on so many projects and really make an impact in my city too. So, it was inspiring hearing his story. He also said that success is about us, but the overall impact is about giving back to others. I agree with that wholeheartedly,” Lively expressed.
“I am going to read his book after this. I don’t read like that, but after this talk and he gave out his book to all of us for free, I’m definitely going to check it out. That’s dope as hell.”
8. Joi Coleman, Project Manager
“What I liked about the Black Girl Stuff panel is that the men were able to share their thoughts on topics like cheating and situationships. I liked that 19 Keys was talking about men needing to be a provider and both people need to show up in a relationship 100 percent. Dating is hard enough as it is out here and we are just tired of settling for anything. I think it is also reassuring to hear men talk more positively about relationships than what we see on social media. There are so many podcasts making Black women and men turn against each other and it is honestly exhausting. I learned a lot from everyone’s different perspectives and that despite what social media may be portraying, Black love is not dead,” Coleman said.
9. Marquis Yancey, Owner of Organo
REVOLT WORLD brought fans of the movement together. With three days of jam-packed activitations, it was hard to choose just one thing to love. For Yancey, he was grateful to be in the room with Black excellence, spread the word about his health and wellness business, and vibe out to amazing music with his brother Adrienne.
“REVOLT WORLD has honestly been amazing for me. I am definitely going to come back next year. From the artists, DJ performances, to the panels, everything has been lit. I really appreciate what y’all did for us this weekend!!”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label
Check out the official 2023 REVOLT WORLD schedule
Diddy honored with the key to New York City
Trending
Emmanuel Hudson had his eyes set on Quincy Brown’s crown for the latest episode of "Receipts"
Quincy Brown went head-to-head with comedian and actor Emmanuel Hudson for what was arguably the most hilarious installment of the series to date.
Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
How Black women entrepreneurs are redefining beauty & wellness | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'
Gia Peppers heads to LA to speak with founders Devi Brown and Ofunne Amaka about the intersection of wellness and beauty for Black women, walking in alignment, creating a space for mental health at every step, and so much more. Watch!
The HBCU-to-wealth pipeline in Washington, D.C. | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'
Gia Peppers heads to Chocolate City to talk about why funding HBCUs matters and how it leads to Black wealth with her mom, Dr. Gail Cherry-Peppers, Howard University President Emeritus Wayne Frederick, Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO Harry L. Williams, and The Spice Suite owner Angel Gregorio. Watch now!
Tory Lanez says that his "head has always been held high" in first phone call from prison
The incarcerated artist also announced a deluxe edition of 2021’s ‘Alone At Prom.’
Quincy Brown vs. Emmanuel Hudson | 'Receipts'
Tap in for the latest episode of our game show, “Receipts,” celebrating Black excellence as host Quincy Brown takes on Emmanuel Hudson to see who can correctly discover our Black and Unlimited shopper’s unlikely passion. Presented by Walmart.
Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports
“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.
Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve
“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!
Breakdancing, an oft-ignored pillar of hip hop, is taking its rightful place in the spotlight
In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday, we discuss the history of breaking, the art form serving as a voice for the marginalized and it being added to the 2024 Olympics. Read up!
Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day
Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”
LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.
Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!
Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Yo-Yo opened up about her outstanding career and the women who are holding down the fort today. “I think this generation is more fearless, they take less s**t, they say what they want, and they get it,” Yo-Yo stated in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through four genre-defining sneakers
As we celebrate hip hop’s 50th year, let’s take a look at a few of the sneakers that have defined the genre.