REVOLT WORLD really transformed Atlanta, Georgia on Sept. 22-24 and brought the city a cultural experience that was needed with the daily musical performances, thought-provoking conversations, networking opportunities, and more. It even made history with over 30,000 participants attending!

Before the weekend came to an end, REVOLT spoke with a few attendees to learn more about their experiences and find out their favorite moments of the event. Check out what they had to say below!

1. Alyssa Simone, Influencer and Journalist

The executive chats were a great way for attendees to learn from C-Suite and leadership executives about how to get into different fields outside of entertainment. One of those chats were with Rob Duhart, the VP & Deputy CISO at Walmart.

“I just want to say thank you to Mr. Duhart for the conversation and talking about money in general. Because it is usually said that money is the root of all evil. So it is really nice for us to rewrite that narrative and speak about money openly, so that we can be more comfortable accepting money into our lives and, therefore, believe in how we can contribute to more institutions,” said Simone.

She added, “As an influencer and wanting to work with Walmart, I am looking forward to connecting with the Walmart Brand team at the Career Fair and learning more about how I can work with Walmart in the future.”

2. Kevin Sir a.k.a SirKevinYouJeans, Black Artist and Designer

On the first day of REVOLT WORLD, attendees were able to hit the ground running and check out everything the event had to offer. For designer, Kevin Sir, he was happy to be a part of something this huge in Atlanta and drew inspiration from all the activities.

“I am here at REVOLT WORLD to just network, meet people, and expand my brand. So far my favorite activation has been the Love Lounge. I had a whole outfit created around the Love album concept. So when I got in there, it was definitely a vibe. My top three [songs] were with Justin Bieber, Teyana Taylor’s feature on “Closer To God,” and “Brought My Love” with The-Dream.”

3. James R. Sanders, Author of Reparations: Style + Soul

“REVOLT WORLD is important for OUR community — the Black community — because it helps change the narrative that suggests we are incapable of sticking together. REVOLT is doing the work, God’s work, in providing knowledge of self through amplifying our voices and giving us our own platform through justice by any means necessary.”

He continued, “My favorite part of the festival was being surrounded by such brilliance. I never want to be the smartest person in the room. Being surrounded by so many mavericks was both a privilege and blessing. That, and, of course the style. We are the trailblazers of style — without us, there would be no fashion.”