Dre Black was deejaying for Lil Tjay when they would barely get pizza and a bag of chips backstage as openers on Juice WRLD’s “Death Race for Love Tour.” Now, all he sees are blinding lights from the appreciative crowd whenever the 22-year-old MC steps onstage, no matter what country they’re in.

“This kid, Tjay, is a superstar. I want the world to know that this young man is amazing, and he’s got fans across the world,” DJ Dre Black told REVOLT. “He sold out back-to-back shows in Australia. We did two shows in Sydney, two shows in Melbourne, and one show in Brisbane. All five days were sold-out shows, and they were singing his new and old songs word for word.”

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the DJ explains how Juice WRLD’s “Death Race for Love Tour” helped him and Tjay grow, water fights onstage with fans, and what Tjay’s first show was like after being shot. Read the exclusive chat with Dre Black below.

How did you first link up with Lil Tjay?

I linked up with him early in his career in 2017 or 2018. His manager at the time. We did a show at SOBs. I could tell he was special, and it just took off from there.

What are some growing pains you two experienced while developing your onstage chemistry?

We did a show in 2018, and we definitely had the wrong set list (laughs). We had to learn each other. We had to learn different cues and take it from there. You have to read the crowd. A lot of times, we have different cues. I can now say a word or phrase, and he can think, “Okay, I know what song he’s going to go to next.” Say we’re doing a big festival; he could be on the left side of the stage, I could be in the middle, and he can’t see me. I can say two words. And he can know the song coming next.

There were photos of Pop Smoke and Tjay chatting backstage at Soulfrito Music Festival in 2019. What were their interactions like?

I think that was the first time Pop performed in an arena. It was a special moment to see them two together. They were very young in their careers, man. Their interactions were 100 percent love. To be honest, Tjay may have invited Pop out for that. They were very close. They were joking and laughing backstage.