6LACK’s longtime DJ, Tonee, took his time in pandemic purgatory, honing his skills and growing his fan base while the singer was crafting Since I Have A Lover. Now that the two have linked back up for the “Since I Have A Lover Tour,” they’re already creating classic moments.

“We got about a quarter of the way through the show, and I heard, ‘Cole’s coming! Cole’s coming!’ Off the rip, I’m like, ‘Oh, s**t!’ We really made some R&B Avengers-type s**t,” DJ Tonee told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” he also discussed 6LACK fans loving the B-side shows, sacrificing time with his son to deejay, and which Since I Have A Lover songs resonate with fans live. Check out the exclusive interview below.

The “Since I Have A Lover Tour” is your first with 6LACK in five years. How did you two work during the pandemic?

When things opened back up during the pandemic, I wanted to focus on myself for a little bit and get things going. I did my own college tour. I went to eight or nine different SEC schools, among others. I was the headliner. I drove to the schools and everything. They helped build a lot of things out for me as far as building my own fan base. As far as 6LACK, I feel like he was working on an album around then. We [would] have little one-off shows or a festival here and there, but nothing tour-wise.

Do you remember the first show you guys did once things opened up?

It was Day N Vegas in Las Vegas. There was so much love there. We all felt like we were a little rusty (laughs). There was nothing that somebody in the crowd could point out. But we might notice something like, “I missed a certain part” or “My voice stands out right now.”

Did you hear Since I Have A Lover early and plan on how the album would translate to the live show?

I never really heard the full album. I would hear different songs. For instance, let’s say we have a show in Denver. We’ll get there early, kick it, go out to eat. During that time, he’ll play me four or five songs. He’ll tell me, “This might potentially go on the album. This is where I was when I made this.” Around October of last year, we heard a skeleton of where he was. Then, we built that album up from there. [There were a] couple of songs that didn’t make it that I loved.