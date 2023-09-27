Drake is giving the city of Atlanta all the flowers for its impact within hip hop over the years.

On Monday (Sept. 25), the “Slime You Out” hitmaker took the stage for the first of two “It’s All A Blur Tour” shows at the State Farm Arena. During his set, Drake crowned Atlanta the most important place in rap music. “Where would any of us be without Atlanta?” he asked the crowd. “All the love that you show, all the musicians that you’ve birthed, all the contributions that you give. This is hands down the most important place in rap music. You should be very proud of yourselves.”

He continued, “All the artists that I’ve done the greatest work with, all the artists that I love, all the artists that inspire me, the majority of them come from right here in Atlanta. So, y’all make some noise for yourselves tonight. We celebrating you.” Drake’s Atlanta collaborators include 21 Savage — who he’s currently on tour with — Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Gunna, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Migos, and more. Check out the clip below.