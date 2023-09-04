Drake keeps blessing the fans during his “It’s All A Blur Tour.” On Saturday (Sept. 2), the “Rich Flex” hitmaker gave one lucky showgoer $50,000 after he found out that they spent their furniture money to attend his concerts.

“Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows. OVO for life,” Drake read from the fan’s sign that was being held up in the Las Vegas crowd. “My manager is my DJ, right? Is he over there? He’s right there? You know what? My man, [for] your furniture money, Imma give you 50 bands tonight ’cause I love you. Make sure he gets his money tonight.”

The Canadian native then continued to give the audience a motivational speech. “That’s real s**t. I f**k with you. Aye, listen! Listen! This what life is about. I’m tryna teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you is going through.” He added, “So I want to take a second in Las Vegas tonight. And the same way I just did what I did, I want you to open up your heart up for a second and turn to somebody that you do not know and just give them some love and give them a compliment. I want you to make somebody’s night in Las Vegas tonight.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, last month, the 36-year-old rapper surprised a front-row fan at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, with a pink Hermès Birkin bag. “Make sure she has security on the way out so nobody wilds her up,” Drake said to the crowd in the viral TikTok video.